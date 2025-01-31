Julian Unthank’s ‘Old Bill’ in the Works at Channel 5 and BritBox

From the creator of ‘Queens of Mystery’ comes a brand new detective drama! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Julian Unthank is developing ‘Old Bill,’ a 6-part series, at Channel 5 and BritBox. Rob Burke and Ronan Burke are part of the project as the directors. The show is a co-production of Night Train and Clapperboard, with Todd Berger, Chris Wright, and Jeremy Fox on board as executive producers. The principal photography will take place in Dublin, Ireland, between March 17 and May 16, 2025.

‘Old Bill’ follows two aging ex-police officers who, after retiring, become involved in a series of unsolved cases that the modern police force no longer has the resources to investigate. The narrative will likely explore the dynamics between the two former officers as they battle the challenges of old age, grapple with their personal struggles, and attempt to find closure for the victims of these unresolved crimes.

As the narrative progresses, they uncover forgotten secrets, encounter obstacles from both the past and present times, and find themselves forced to confront their own long-buried memories. The cases they investigate are likely to offer a deeper reflection of justice, redemption, and the passage of time, all while blending traditional detective work with a more introspective look at the nature of aging.

In addition to ‘Queens of Mystery,’ Julian Unthank has worked on various TV shows, including ‘Family Affairs,’ ‘The Bill,’ ‘Robin Hood,’ and ‘Doc Martin.’ He is also credited with writing the film ‘Sword of Vengeance,’ starring Stanley Weber and Annabelle Wallis.

Rob and Ronan Burke are known for their work on projects such as ‘Standby’ and ‘Damo & Ivor: The Movie.’ They have also directed episodes of popular television series, such as ‘Red Rock,’ ‘Free Rein,’ and ‘Find Me in Paris.’

Dublin is a significant cultural and economic center that offers a blend of historic architecture and modern landscapes. Its attractions, ranging from the Georgian squares to the bustling city center, provide a fitting environment for the show’s narrative. The city has previously hosted the filming of renowned shows such as Apple TV+’s ‘Bad Sisters‘ and HBO’s ‘Euphoria.’

