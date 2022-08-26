6 Shows Like Bad Sisters You Must See

‘Bad Sisters’ is a black comedy series created by Sharon Horgan. It is based on the Flemish series ‘Clan’ created by Malin-Sarah Gozin. The story follows five sisters who share a close bond. However, when one of them, Grace, is subjected to domestic abuse by her husband, the sister decides to take matters into their own hands, leading to disastrous consequences.

The comedy-drama unfolds like a thriller, and the theme of sisterhood is prevalent. If you enjoyed watching the show and seek more female-centric stories with solid family elements, we’ve made a list of similar series you will also enjoy. You can watch most of these shows like ‘Bad Sisters’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

6. Catastrophe (2015–2019)

‘Catastrophe’ is a British series about Sharon and Rob, two single people whose week-long fling results in a pregnancy. As a result, the unwitting couple is forced to work together and make a future for their baby and themselves. It is created by Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, who also star in the lead roles. Although ‘Catastrophe’ has a drastically different narrative than ‘Bad Sister,’ both series deal with the theme of family in a subversive fashion. Moreover, the co-creator and lead star Sharon Horgan brings her unique brand of humor and charisma to both shows.

5. Dead to Me (2019–2022)

‘Dead to Me‘ is a black comedy television series created by Liz Feldman. It follows Jen and Judy, two grieving women who meet and bond during therapy. The duo’s struggles with grief and resentment lead to a sisterly bond between them. However, their friendship is built on a dark secret. Unlike ‘Bad Sisters,’ the series deals with female friendships instead of sisterhood. However, like the former show, ‘Dead to Me’ has a plot thread that deals with the mysterious death of the protagonist’s husband.

4. Gilmore Girls (2000–2007)

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, ‘Gilmore Girls‘ is a drama series starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel. It revolves around a single mother, Lorelai Gilmore, and her teenage daughter, Rory Gilmore. The light-hearted and hilarious series deals with various complex themes as the Gilmores navigate life on their terms. A unique show with a subversive mother-daughter relationship that resembles a bond between sisters, ‘Gilmore Girls’ is a treat for viewers who like female-centric stories with love and compassion.

3. This Way Up (2019– )

‘This Way Up‘ is a British comedy-drama television series written by and starring Aisling Bea. It follows Áine, a single woman who recovers from a nervous breakdown that nearly destroyed her life. Seeking to start over, Áine faces several challenges she must overcome. The series features Shona, Áine’s protective elder sister, who plays a pivotal role in the story and allows it to explore sisterhood in unexpected ways. Moreover, actress Sharon Horgan stars in ‘This Way Up,’ making it reminiscent of ‘Bad Sisters.’

2. Derry Girls (2018–2022)

Created by Lisa McGee, ‘Derry Girls‘ is a sitcom about a group of friends who navigate their teenage years amidst the country’s political unrest and cultural divides. The series introduces viewers to a diverse group of girls who form a strong bond that guides the story forward. The relationship between the girls forms the heart of the story, much like ‘Bad Sisters.’ Likewise, the series is set in Ireland and includes elements of the country’s culture in its fictional narrative, similar to ‘Bad Sisters.’ On the other hand, the younger characters provide a nice contrast and new conflicts for viewers to experience.

1. Good Girls (2018–2021)

‘Good Girls‘ is a crime comedy-drama television series created by Jenna Bans. It stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman, in the lead roles. It follows three suburban Michigan mothers who are struggling to make ends meet. As a result, the girls commit a series of crimes to make money leading them to live a dangerous but secret double life.

The layered and nuanced series strikes a balance between found sisterhood and blood sisterhood, making it a unique addition to this list. Moreover, its black comedy and treatment of abusive male characters are similar to ‘Bad Girls.’ Crime is also an unsung theme in the series and ‘Bad Sisters.’ Hence, the former series ‘Good Girls’ takes the top spot on this list!

Read More: Where is Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters Filmed?