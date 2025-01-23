Julz Goddard’s Net Worth: How Rich is the WAGs to Riches Star?

Although Netflix’s ‘W.A.G.s to Riches‘ is a reality series full of chaos, drama, glamor, and mayhem, considering the interpersonal relationships between the cast members, it lives up to its title too. That’s because every single individual to feature in this original is not only an ex-partner, girlfriend, fiancé, or wife of a renowned athlete/rapper but is also extremely successful in their own right. Amongst them is actually none other than Julieanna “Julz” Marie Goddard, whose upbringing as an impressionable kid in the system was far from the lifestyle she has managed to build for herself.

How Did Julz Goddard Earn Her Money?

Despite the fact that Julz Goddard is a Miami, Florida native through and through (born on March 2, 1990), she had little to no stability in the early years of her life since she was deep in foster care. It wasn’t until she was 9 that she found some peace as well as permanency upon being adopted, only to then watch her mother work tirelessly to provide her with the best possible opportunities. Therefore, of course, she learned the significance of determination, love, and perseverance quite young, driving her to follow in similar footsteps by later enrolling at the University of South Florida.

From what we can tell, it was around the early 2010s when Julz graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, only to then find herself honing her social skills for producing events. She actually rose to prominence in 2014 after citing a party for still-active basketball legend LeBron James in her hometown of Miami, following which she even began dabbling in artist management. The truth is this hobbyist singer and travel enthusiast has such an affable personality that she accumulated a vast network of individuals from all walks of life within a short period, enabling her to really spread her wings in any direction.

Nevertheless, Julz chose to stick to management for a while, as a result of which she got to work with renowned artists like 070 Shake, Kanye West, Pusha T, and Nas while also starting her own agency. Thus, YesJulz! Agency has undoubtedly been one of her most successful endeavors, yet it is imperative to note she has long been serving as an event producer as well as an online personality too. In fact, she has already done partnership deals with brands such as Beats By Dre, Puma, Red Bull, and Vevo, all the while also working as the Founder-CEO at the multi-media corporation 1 AM Ent, the Little Rascals Foundation (to help those in the foster care system), and YesJuice.

Julz Goddard’s Net Worth

It was around the time when Julz launched Yes Juice in 2021 that she got engaged to linebacker and musician Duke Riley, only for them to welcome a daughter into this world in March 2022. Since then, although the couple has seemingly parted ways for good, the reality star has been doing her best to provide for her little family by continuing down the successful path she was on. After all, while she has never revealed anything regarding her income, we do know she likely makes a significant sum considering her level of work as an entrepreneur, online personality, producer, and talent manager.

It’s also imperative to note that while Julz was publicly fired from Kanye West’s Yeezy in 2024, with reports stating she owed the firm over $7.7 million for violating NDAs, the matter was seemingly soon settled. Furthermore, it’s not unusual for a top-ranked event producer to walk away with roughly $100,000 per year, which likely matches Julz’s earnings as an online personality considering her significant following across all platforms and the fact she was once deemed the ‘Snapchat It Girl’. So, today, upon taking into account all her incomes, expenses, possible assets, investments, as well as returns, we believe this YesJulz! Agency, 1 AM Ent, YesJuice, Roller Blade Club, and Little Rascals Foundation’s Founder has a net worth of approximately $3.5 million.

