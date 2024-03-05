Karen Gillan’s ‘Fools’ Starts Filming in London in June

The filming of Karen Gillan-starrer ‘Fools’ is set to start in London, England, in June. Guy Jenkin is directing the movie based on his own screenplay with Patsy Ferran taking on the role of the court jester in this lesser-known historical tale. Brenda Blethyn and Jim Broadbent are also set to star alongside Gillan and Ferran.

Set in 1553, the film revolves around Gillan’s Mary Tudor and portrays the monarch’s unique friendship with her female court jester Jane Foole. After the death of Henry VIII, Mary I ascends to England’s throne, plunging the nation into potential chaos. While the ambitious Cardinal Pole (Broadbent) plots to secure control, he overlooks a humble court jester named Jane. The pious and apparently humorless queen finds Jane’s brilliant slapstick routines uproariously funny and they strike up a genuine friendship as the comedy lightens Mary’s mood in the darkest of times and helps fend off Pole’s murderous manipulation. “But can Jane’s comedy save a nation from civil war?” reads the official logline.

Jenkin previously co-directed the documentary ‘The Uncertain Kingdom,’ a collection of twenty short films providing an alternative snapshot of the United Kingdom in 2020. He helmed episodes of TV shows like ‘Election Spy,’ ‘Outnumbered,’ and ‘Power Monkeys’ as well. His credits also include Rosamund Pike-starrer ‘What We Did on Our Holiday’ and Jessica Alba-starrer ‘The Sleeping Dictionary.’

“I am thrilled to be working with such a supremely talented core group of actors on ‘Fools,’” stated Jenkin. “Together, we will tell the untold story of the strange friendship between England’s first Queen, and her female jester. Fools will turn the conventions of a historical film inside-out, and promises to be subversive, striking, and very funny,” he added.

Gillan’s recent acting credits include Nebula in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ Louise in ‘Late Bloomers’ and Dr. Stevensen in Mali Elfman’s ‘Next Exit.’ The actress featured in

Judd Apatow’s ‘The Bubble‘ as Carol Cobb, Ruby in ‘Jumanji: The Next Level,’ and Martha in ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.’ Ferran portrayed Mlle Petitjean in ‘White Bird,’ Princess Mary in ‘Firebrand,’ and Pamela in the TV series ‘Life After Life.’

Blethyn, who earned two Academy Award nominations for her performances in ‘Little Voice’ and ‘Secrets & Lies,’ played DCI Vera Stanhope in the British crime series ‘Vera’ and Mrs. Bennet in ‘Pride & Prejudice.’ Broadbent, on the other hand, is known for appearing as Harold Zidler in ‘Moulin Rouge!’ and Denis Thatcher in ‘The Iron Lady.’

London, the principal location of the movie, previously hosted the shooting of Netflix’s romantic series ‘One Day‘ and Apple TV+’s war drama ‘Masters of the Air.’

