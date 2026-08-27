Kelsea Ballerini to Reportedly Star in Emily Ting’s Rom-Com ‘This Might Get Awkward’

Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Kelsea Ballerini has reportedly been cast as the lead in a romantic comedy movie titled ‘This Might Get Awkward.’ It will be directed by Emily Ting, based on a story by Ariana Berkowitz and Ava Tramer. Filming will begin in November this year.

The story follows Gemma (Ballerini), who is living a life in Switzerland she never wanted, running a small business while raising her sister’s son. When she saves Beau, the town’s most eligible bachelor, from drowning, she’s mistakenly introduced as his girlfriend. As the rumor spreads through his friends, followers, and family, including his enigmatic older brother, Griff, Gemma struggles to untangle the misunderstanding before it upends the life she’s built. But the biggest complication isn’t the lie: it’s falling for the one man she never expected.

Winner of two Academy of Country Music awards and two Country Music Association awards, among other accolades, Kelsea Ballerini has made guest appearances on the ABC show ‘Doctor Odyssey’ as “bridezilla” Lisa Parsons, and the NBC/CMT show ‘Nashville’ as herself. This makes her role in ‘This Might Get Awkward’ her first lead role (fictional) in a feature film.

Emily Ting has a string of rom-coms to her directorial credit, including ‘Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong,’ ‘Go Back to China,’ Netflix’s ‘Girl Haunts Boy’ and ‘Tall Girl 2,’ and ‘Family Inc’ (co-directed with Helen Jen). She has also written several Hallmark holiday movies, including ‘Christmas With The Singhs,’ ‘Sealed With A List,’ and ‘Christmas At The Golden Dragon.’ Considering Ting’s experience in making rom-coms, it will be interesting to see how she directs a first-time actress playing the role of a woman who is confused in love. We have yet to find out who plays Beau.

Read More: Ansel Elgort and Shirley MacLaine’s ‘Lucy Boomer’ Starts Filming in New Mexico and Nevada