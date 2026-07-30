Ansel Elgort and Shirley MacLaine’s ‘Lucy Boomer’ Starts Filming in New Mexico and Nevada

Ansel Elgort and Shirley MacLaine will be traveling to New Mexico and Nevada starting this September. This is because filming of ‘Lucy Boomer,’ a road-trip comedy movie starring Elgort and MacLaine, will take place in Albuquerque & Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Las Vegas, Nevada, starting September 1 this year. Ron Cutler and Mark Steven Johnson adapted the screenplay from Russell Hill’s novel. Howard Deutch will be helming the feature. Dan Aykroyd is also cast.

The story follows Jack Ritchie (Elgort), a down-and-out writer moonlighting as a community college instructor who thinks he’s finally found his big break when 93-year-old Lucy Boomer (MacLaine)- a former secretary, and perhaps more, to four U.S. Presidents- agrees to an interview for his book. In exchange for her revealing journals, Jack helps Lucy escape her Santa Fe nursing home and drive her home to North Dakota. Along the way, they pick up Anna, a free-spirited hitchhiker who disrupts their uneasy companionship. But their unlikely road trip takes an unexpected turn when a local detective sets out to track them down.

Ansel Elgort has displayed a lot of range in his performances, with movie credits ranging from ‘Baby Driver’ to ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ to ‘The Divergent’ movies to Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ and to the biographical drama ‘Billionaire Boys Club.’ We last saw him as Jake Adelstein, a Tokyo-based American reporter who gets entangled with the cops and the yakuza, in the HBO Max drama series ‘Tokyo Vice,’ which ended with its second and final season in 2024. Besides ‘Lucy Boomer,’ we will also see him in Abe Sylvia’s upcoming biographical drama ‘Dinner with Audrey,’ which explores the 40-year friendship between Audrey Hepburn (Thomasin McKenzie) and designer Count Hubert de Givenchy (Elgort).

Hollywood legend Shirley MacLaine has cult classics like ‘The Trouble with Harry,’ ‘The Apartment,’ ‘Artists and Models,’ ‘Around the World in 80 Days,’ ‘The Matchmaker,’ ‘Two Mules for Sister Sara,’ ‘The Turning Point,’ ‘Terms of Endearment,’ and ‘Steel Magnolias’ to her name, to name a few. We last saw the Oscar and BAFTA-winning actress as Rose Cooper in Season 2 of Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

SNL veteran/actor Dan Aykroyd is known for ‘The Blues Brothers,’ ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Blues Brothers 2000,’ ‘Trading Places,’ ‘Spies Like Us,’ ‘Dragnet,’ and ‘The Great Outdoors,’ as well as the sitcoms ‘Soul Man,’ ‘The Nanny,’ and ‘According to Jim.’ His more recent acting credits include Ray Stantz in ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,’ Len Carver in ‘Zombie Town,’ and Wayne Hoffman in Netflix’s ‘Workin’ Moms.’

Howard Deutch has helmed movies like ‘Pretty in Pink,’ ‘Some Kind of Wonderful,’ ‘The Great Outdoors,’ ‘Grumpier Old Men,’ ‘The Whole Ten Yards,’ and ‘My Best Friend’s Girl.’ He also directed episodes of several shows, including ‘CSI: NY,’ ‘True Blood,’ and ‘Will Trent.’

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