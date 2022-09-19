Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

The fifth episode of AMC’s comedy series ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ season 2, titled ‘The Unreliable Narrator,’ revolves around Allison Devine-McRoberts’ efforts to garner the death certificate of Gertrude to move forward with her plan to fake her death. Detective Tammy Ridgeway, after identifying her girlfriend Patricia “Patty” Deirdre O’Connor in a CCTV footage from Vermont concerning her ongoing narcotics investigation, asks the latter to move in with her. Neil O’Connor finds a companion in Diane, Allison’s aunt. The episode ends with pivotal developments that may alter the lives of Allison and Diane. If you are up for a detailed take on the same, let us share our thoughts! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

‘The Unreliable Narrator’ begins with Patty meeting Tammy to talk about the latter being distant from her. Tammy asks her girlfriend to move in with her, possibly to keep an eye on her after identifying her in evidence footage, only for Patty to leave without responding to the same. Allison meets Samuel “Sam” Park to talk about meeting the latter’s contact, who is supposed to help her garner Gertrude’s death certificate from the City Hall. While they talk, an electricity blackout happens in the city of Worcester, and Kevin McRoberts, along with Neil, his father Peter “Pete” McRoberts, Pete’s girlfriend, and Diane arrive at the diner to feel safe.

Patty, who also arrives at the place, joins Allison as they leave under the pretense that they are going to get fuel for Kevin’s generator. The duo takes cash from Patty’s saloon, only to encounter a couple of police officers. They insist to drop their colleague’s girlfriend and her friend at another friend’s house, driving them to Sam’s contact. A woman working at the City Hall gives the key to the establishment to Allison for her to take the death certificate she wants. Even though an alarm goes off, Allison and Patty manage to get out of the place with the certificate without anyone seeing them. Patty reveals to Allison that she is going to move in with Tammy.

Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Episode 5 Ending: Do Allison and Sam Get Back Together?

Allison and Sam start to have an extra-marital affair upon getting tired of their respective failed marriages. Even though Sam initially is a great support to her, he fails to realize the intensity and gravity of Kevin’s unbearable presence and influence on Allison’s life, which makes him part ways with her when she unintentionally says that life with him is an escape plan for her. Sam, who doesn’t want to share his life with Allison just because she wants to escape from Kevin, breaks up with her without understanding that she needs to escape from the man-child to dream a life of their own.

Sam’s misunderstandings change when he spends a night with Kevin, whose actions result in the blackout and the revelation that he is currently living at his diner. The time he shares with Kevin makes him realize how integral it is for Allison to escape from the toxicity of such a human being and how she cannot be blamed for prioritizing the same over sharing her life with them. These realizations lead Sam to apologize to Allison and they both share a kiss, indicating that the feelings they once nurtured for one another still remain in their hearts. However, the prospects of their reunion aren’t bright just because Sam understands Allison better.

Allison is trying to fake her death and Sam may need to think twice before making a decision concerning their reunion. Since his marriage with Jenn has reached its dead end, he doesn’t have anything that stops him from joining Allison in her dangerous endeavor. But if he decides to do so, Sam will be considered her accomplice and he may get imprisoned for Allison’s actions as her partner-in-crime if they get caught. If that’s not the case, Sam may persuade Allison to not move forward with the faking of her death so that they can lead a life together without worrying about getting caught.

Do Neil and Diane Get Together?

After realizing that Allison and his sister Patty have been trying to kill his best friend Kevin, Neil’s life turns upside down. Even though he condemns the actions of Allison and Patty, he seemingly starts to see the reason behind their actions, which paves the way for his distance from Kevin at times. Diane enters his life at the same point. As two human beings whose lives have undergone major changes, they start to share an ambiguous bond, which eventually grows to become romantic. While Kevin accuses Neil of stealing his generator, the latter storms off from Sam’s diner and kisses Diane, who follows him.

In addition, Neil asks Diane out for a drink, which reveals his intentions to get together with her. Even though Diane has started to patch things up with her husband Chuck, she may not have any obligation to remain in their marriage since he has disrespected her with an extra-marital affair. Rather than painfully accepting Chuck’s unacceptable actions and behavior, Diane may choose to share her life with Neil, who will be ready to offer commitment as his intentions indicate. As they try to move forward with their troubles together, it will not be a surprise to see them uniting to help and nurture each other.

