Keys to the Heart Was Filmed in Manila

A remake of the 2018 eponymous South Korean movie by Sung-Hyun Choi, Netflix’s ‘Keys to the Heart’ is a Filipino musical comedy-drama movie helmed by Kerwin Go. The plot gives us a glimpse into the life of a washed-up boxer named Joma who is told to come to terms with the fact that his boxing career is over. While he has trouble dealing with it and feels alone in the cold world, he is approached by her long-lost mother unexpectedly.

So, Joma decides to move in with her mother and autistic pianist brother, Jayjay. A former dysfunctional family turns into a wholesome one as the Joma encourages Jayjay’s piano skills and helps him make the most of his talents. Despite having doubts at first, Joma manages to fit in with a family he hasn’t known for several years. Given the use of some interesting locations, including their place of residence, Joma’s boxing gym, concert hall, and more, the audience is likely to have questions regarding the filming sites of ‘Keys to the Heart.’ If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Where Was Keys to the Heart?

‘Keys to the Heart’ was filmed in its entirety in the Philippines, specifically in Metro Manila. Principal photography for the remake got underway in November 2022 and continued for over a month or so, before wrapping up in December of the same year. Now, without wasting any time, let us take you through all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix production!

Metro Manila, Philippines

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘Keys to the Heart’ were lensed in Metro Manila, the capital region of the Philippines situated on the eastern shore of Manila Bay, between the Central Luzon and Calabarzon regions. It is highly possible that the production team set up camp in the City of Manila, the capital of the Philippines, which probably served as one of the primary production locations for the drama movie.

During the production process, the cast and crew members of ‘Keys to the Heart’ were spotted by various onlookers taping several key portions in and around Sampaguita Pictures Compound at 27 Granada in Quezon City in the largest metropolitan area of the country. Established in 1937, it has been used in the production of many film and TV projects over the years. Moreover, in order to tape some indoor scenes, including the boxing portions, the filming unit supposedly utilized the facilities of a film studio situated in Metro Manila.

On the other hand, most of the exterior shots were recorded on location in different neighborhoods and streets of the metropolitan area against suitable backdrops. So, you might want to look out for a few local landmarks of Metro Manila standing out in the backdrop of some scenes, such as Rizal Park, Malabon Church, the National Museum of Fine Arts, and Binondo Church.

Read More: Best Filipino Movies on Netflix