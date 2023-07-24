Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won Have Begun Filming Queen of Tears in Germany

The filming of the K-drama ‘Queen of Tears’ is currently underway in Berlin, Germany. Starring ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ fame Kim Soo-hyun and ‘Descendants of the Sun’ fame Kim Ji-won, the series revolves around the married couple Baek Hyun-woo, the legal director for the Queens Group, and Hong Hae-in, the “arrogant queen” of the family that owns and operates Queens Group. Together, they deal with an intricate crisis, which tests the strength of their relationship. Soo-hyun and Ji-won were spotted filming the series in Wochenmarkt Winterfeldtplatz, one of the most popular markets in the German capital.

Kim Soo-hyun plays Baek Hyun-woo, the most successful and proudest member of his hamlet. The actor is known for portraying Do Min-joon in ‘My Love from the Star,’ Song Sam-dong in ‘Dream High,’ Baek Seung-chan in ‘The Producers,’ and Won Ryu-hwan/Bang Dong-gu in ‘Secretly, Greatly.’ The actor’s recent credits include Kim Hyeon-soo in ‘One Ordinary Day,’ Moon Gang-tae in ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,’ special appearances in ‘Crash Landing on You’ and ‘Hotel del Luna,’ Do Min-joon in ‘My Love from the Star,’ etc.

Kim Ji-won, who is known for her performances as Yoon Myung-joo in ‘Descendants of the Sun’ and Rachel Yoo in ‘The Heirs,’ plays Hong Hae-in in the series. She also portrays Yeom Mi-jeong in ‘My Liberation Notes,’ Tan-ya in ‘Arthdal Chronicles,’ Choi Ae-ra in ‘Fight for My Way,’ and the guest character Hui-jin in ‘Mr. Sunshine.’

The cast of the series also includes Kwak Dong-yeon (‘Vincenzo’ and ‘My Strange Hero’) and Lee Joo-bin (‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ and ‘Love to Hate You’) as Hae-in’s younger brother Hong Soo-cheol and his wife Cheon Da-hye respectively. ‘Squid Game’ fame Kim Joo-ryoung plays the personal secretary of the Queens Group. Jung Jin-young (‘Bulgasal’), Kim Kap-su (‘A Tale of Two Sisters’), Lee Mi-sook, Na Young-hee, and Kim Jung-nan are also part of the cast. Although ‘The Glory’ fame Park Sung-hoon was reportedly in talks to be a part of the show, his involvement is yet to be confirmed.

Renowned screenwriter Park Ji-eun penned the show. He is the writer behind famed shows such as ‘Crash Landing on You,’ ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea,’ ‘The Producers,’ ‘My Love from the Star,’ etc. Ji-eun is collaborating with Soo-hyun after ‘My Love from the Star,’ ‘The Producers,’ and ‘Crash Landing on You.’ Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won serve as the directors of the series. Young-woo is known for directing the episodes of ‘Mr. Sunshine,’ ‘Sweet Home,’ and Ji-eun’s ‘Crash Landing on You.’ Hee-won, on the other hand, is known for directing ‘Vincenzo,’ ‘Little Women,’ and ‘The Crowned Clown.’

Although ‘Queen of Tears’ was initially expected to premiere on tvN in late 2023, reports from South Korea suggest that the release may get postponed to 2024. The series will be released internationally on Netflix.

