Amy Schumer Reportedly Cast in Tyler Spindel’s Netflix Film Kinda Pregnant

Amy Schumer reportedly headlines the cast of Tyler Spindel’s Netflix film ‘Kinda Pregnant.’ The filming of the movie will begin in New York early next year. The plot of the project is currently under wraps but the title and Schumer’s casting suggest that it follows the life saga of a pregnant woman, possibly dealing with the consequences of her pregnancy.

Spindel is helming the project based on a screenplay by Schumer, Julia Paiva, and Tim Herlihy. Schumer’s involvement in the script and the subject matter indicate that it can be a companion piece to Max’s ‘Expecting Amy,’ a documentary miniseries that follows the actress’ pregnancy with her first child and hyperemesis gravidarum, and Netflix’s ‘Amy Schumer: Growing,’ a stand-up comedy special she did while she was in the second trimester of the same pregnancy.

Spindel is known for directing Netflix’s action-comedy movie ‘The Out-Laws,’ starring Adam Devine and Pierce Brosnan. He also helmed David Spade-starrer ‘The Wrong Missy’ and ‘Father of the Year’ for the streaming giant. His association with the platform includes the stand-up special ‘Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids’ as well. Herlihy, on the other hand, is a former ‘Saturday Night Live’ scribe, whose credits include over a hundred episodes of the show. The screenwriter is known for his collaborations with Adam Sandler in films such as ‘Hubie Halloween,’ ‘The Ridiculous 6,’ ‘Grown Ups 2,’ ‘Bedtime Stories,’ etc.

Schumer is joining the movie’s production after completing the filming of Jerry Seinfeld’s feature directorial debut ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.’ She is also engaged in the development of the second season of Hulu’s ‘Life & Beth,’ a comedy-drama series she created in which she plays Beth. The actress lent her voice to Velvet in ‘Trolls Band Together’ and played Eleanor Roosevelt in ‘Bros’ and Aimee in ‘The Humans’ as well.

The project is produced by Adam Sandler and Allen Covert through Happy Madison Productions, which also produced Spindel’s ‘The Out-Laws,’ ‘The Wrong Missy,’ and ‘Father of the Year.’ They are joined by Molly Sims, who produces the movie through Something Happy Productions, one of the banners behind Netflix’s reality series ‘Get Organized with the Home Edit.’ New York continues to serve as one of the busiest entertainment production hubs in the country with Paul Rudd-starrer ‘Friendship,’ ‘The Night Agent’ season 2, and Andy Samberg-starrer ‘42.6 Years’ scheduled to film in the state soon.

