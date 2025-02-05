Kinda Pregnant: Is Hatch a Real Maternity Wear Store? Is Clinton Hill School a Real Place?

The Netflix film ‘Kinda Pregnant’ is a story about one seemingly harmless secret that grows into an untamable beast in time. It revolves around Lainy Newton, a schoolteacher who has always wanted to be a mother. Nevertheless, the reality of it seems far more than ever when her relationship comes to an abrupt end on the heels of her best friend, Kate, finding out she’s pregnant. Therefore, in a fit of jealousy and ill-advised curiosity, Lainy ends up putting on a fake baby bump to take a shot at pretend pregnancy for a while. However, she ends up requiring the disguise for longer than anticipated when she meets a charming man, Josh—who now thinks she’s a mom-to-be.

The film operates within the confines of the comedy genre and doesn’t hesitate to stray into the outlandish, as the fictionalized narrative often finds Lainy in increasingly eccentric scenarios. Therefore, it’s up to the character’s relatability and emotional thematic journey to keep the story grounded. Consequently, world-building additions, such as Clinton Hill School and the Hatch store, remain notable markers that mold the world around Lainy.

Hatch is a Real Maternity Clothing Brand

Despite the fictionality of Lainy Newton and her narrative, her worldview is surprisingly rich in real-life elements. In the film, the middle school teacher takes her best friend, Kate, out shopping for maternity clothes to showcase her support for the other woman’s journey. Consequently, the duo finds themselves at a Hatch store, where Lainy first tries on a fake baby bump—which jumpstarts her wild foray into pretend pregnancy. As a result, the Hatch store inadvertently ends up playing quite a big role in the pretend-expecting mother’s life. As it turns out, the company is actually a real brand that caters to the maternity wear market.

Even off-screen, Hatch offers their customers a wide range of stylish maternity clothing and more. While solution-based designs for maternity clothes are their forte, they also house after-baby loungewear and nursing wear. Additionally, they also have bath and body products, including belly oils and bump care essentials, ensuring a well-rounded experience for all expecting parents. Furthermore, as depicted in the film, they also have multiple retail stores in New York that house all their brand items and luxuries, allowing an in-store experience for shoppers. Consequently, if Lainy’s misguided trip to Hatch has piqued your interest in the brand for one reason or another, you can easily find them—both online and offline.

Clinton Hill School is a Real School in New York

Similar to Hatch, Lainy’s workplace—the Clinton Hill School—is also a real place in New York. In the film, Lainy’s profession as a school teacher defines her storyline in many ways. Although her teaching methods are a bit unconventional at times—especially when she’s in the midst of a personal life crisis—her love for teaching remains evident. Therefore, in many ways, her connections to the middle school root her character in reality. Clinton Hill School’s real-life basis further strengthens these connections.

In real life, Clinton Hill School is a real candidate Public elementary school in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, New York. Whether or not filming for the scenes within the school took place in this real-life location remains unknown. Nonetheless, the film’s connection to the establishment works toward grounding Lainy’s character in familiarity and enhancing her New Yorkian roots. Therefore, even though her life remains ripe with off-beat eccentricities, such details inevitably offer a grounding tool for the narrative. Ultimately, while Clinton Hill School makes little contribution to the overall storyline, it effectively informs the on-screen world-building.

