Margaret Qualley’s ‘King Snake’ Starts Filming in Arkansas in April

A talented trio of actors will soon land in the Natural State. Margaret Qualley, Michael Shannon, and Drew Starkey will film their next movie, a Southern Gothic horror feature titled ‘King Snake,’ in Arkansas. Principal photography will take place starting in April this year. Jeff Nichols wrote the screenplay and will also direct. The plot follows a young couple (Qualley and Starkey) who inherit a farm in rural Arkansas and must conquer the demons, both physical and metaphysical, that haunt its legacy. Forces of good and evil collide, with real-world challenges crashing headlong into otherworldly creatures and myths.

Margaret Qualley most recently starred in movies like the comedy drama ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ the crime thriller ‘Honey Don’t!,’ and the neo-noir dark comedy flick ‘The Substance,’ three movies of completely different genres. This proves Qually’s range as an actress. Her other critically-acclaimed performances include Jill Garvey in ‘The Leftovers,’ Pussycat in ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,’ Joanna Rakoff in ‘My Salinger Year,’ Felicity in ‘Poor Things,’ and Vivian/Martha/Ruth/Rebecca in ‘Kinds of Kindness.’ We will next see her opposite Glen Powell in John Patton Ford’s black comedy thriller drama ‘How to Make a Killing.’

Michael Shannon is a frequent collaborator of Nichols. He was last seen as US President James A. Garfield in the Netflix show ‘Death by Lightning,’ which shows his election and his assassination by Charles J. Guiteau. He also played American lawyer Robert H. Jackson in the historical drama ‘Nuremberg,’ and Allistair Whitman in the Indie pub-dart movie ‘Bulls.’ Shannon’s other recent projects are ‘The Bikeriders,’ ‘The Flash,’ and ‘Waco: The Aftermath.’ His upcoming movies include Jonathan Levine’s biographical sports drama ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ based on the life of American football player John Tuggle; and Courtney J. Camerota’s dark comedy ‘Dead Guy,’ co-starring Eva Longoria and Judy Greer.

Drew Starkey began his career with minor roles in shows like ‘Mercy Street,’ ‘Ozark,’ and ‘Good Behavior.’ He went on to star in ‘American Animals,’ ‘Love, Simon,’ and ‘Scream: The TV series’ before getting his big break in ‘Outer Banks,’ where he played Rafe Cameron. We also saw him alongside Daniel Craig in the movie ‘Queer’ and as Junior Alba in the Prime Video action drama series ‘The Terminal List.’

Jeff Nichols directed ‘The Bikeriders,’ ‘Loving,’ ‘Mud,’ and ‘Take Shelter.’ Shannon has starred in all of these.

