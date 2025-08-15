List of All Kristen Stewart Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Actress and director Kristen Jaymes Stewart first gained recognition on screen for her role in David Fincher’s 2002 film ‘Panic Room.’ Following a number of other appearances, she shot to global stardom portraying Bella Swan in ‘The Twilight Saga‘ film series between 2008 and 2012. She has since appeared in both mainstream big-budget movies, such as ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ and ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ as well as many independent, critically acclaimed productions like ‘Camp X-Ray,’ ‘Still Alice,’ and ‘Clouds of Sils Maria.’ Stewart has also been honing her skills behind the camera, making her directorial debut in 2017 with the short ‘Come Swim.’ If you are looking forward to checking out movies featuring Kristen Stewart on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

2. Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

Adapted from the children’s book ‘Zathura’ by Chris Van Allsburg, ‘Zathura: A Space Adventure’ follows brothers Walter (Josh Hutcherson) and Danny (Jonah Bobo), who are left confined to their home under the care of their teenage sister, Lisa (Kristen Stewart), when their father gets called into work. While coming up with ways to spend the day, they receive a pleasant surprise as they discover an old space-themed board game. The duo starts to play, only to realize that the game has mystical powers and has transported their house into space, making the stakes very real. The only way to return to the real world is to make it to the end. You can stream the science fiction action-adventure film directed by Jon Favreau here.

1. Spencer (2021)

Directed by Pablo Larraín, ‘Spencer’ reimagines the existential crises faced by Diana Spencer, aka Princess Diana, during Christmas of 1991. Kristen Stewart steps into the titular role, portraying the beloved royal at a time when her marriage to Prince Charles has gone cold. With rumors of affairs and divorce making their way around in public, the British royal family gets together to celebrate the holidays at their Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Through the general merriment of eating and drinking, shooting and hunting, Diana’s mind remains at unrest as the mother of two tries to comprehend the weight of her decisions. Watch the historical psychological drama on Netflix.

Read More: Best Chloë Grace Moretz Movies on Netflix