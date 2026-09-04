If you do not know Kristen Wiig’s face, you will surely remember her voice. The actress lends her voice to Miss Hattie in ‘Despicable Me’ and Lucy Wilde in ‘Despicable Me 2’ and ‘Despicable Me 3.’ She is a common face on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ in which she debuted at the age of 32 in 2005. Her earlier films include ‘Knocked Up,’ but her big break came in 2011 with ‘Bridesmaids,’ which she also co-wrote with Annie Mumolo. Wiig even got a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in Comedy or Musical and an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Her varied filmography includes ‘The Brothers Solomon’ (2007), ‘MacGruber’ (2010), ‘The Martian’ (2015), ‘Ghostbusters’ (2016), ‘Mother!’ (2017), and ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (2020). Here, we bring you her upcoming projects!

1. Cut Off (TBA)

Wiig will be seen alongside Jonah Hill in the Warner Bros comedy movie ‘Cut Off,’ directed by Hill. The story, which Hill co-wrote with Ezra Woods, follows two rich siblings whose access to money is cut off by their parents, forcing them to thrive on their own. The cast also includes Nathan Lane, Chelsea Peretti, Cary Christopher, Bette Midler, and Camila Cabello. The Warner Bros. feature was previously scheduled to hit theaters in July 2026, but it does not currently have a release date.

2. Epiphany (TBA)

Wiig and Bill Murray will co-star in the upcoming rom-com ‘Epiphany.’ Directed by Max Barbakow, it follows Favorite Ives (Wiig), a broke heiress/fashionista heiress who has to race against time to marry a rich guy in two weeks or else end up in the streets. Her endeavor lands her in the company of an eccentric billionaire mathematician, Oz Bell (Bill Murray). Favorite desperately needs Oz’s money while Oz is attracted to her spirit. Will their “arrangement” work? Mitch Glazer wrote the story. ‘Epiphany’ is in its pre-production stage, awaiting a release date.

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