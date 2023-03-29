Kristina McKoy: Where is the Emergency: NYC Paramedic Now?

Anyone with even a brief understanding of healthcare knows exactly how crucial emergency responders are in order to avoid tragedies. Through Netflix’s ‘Emergency: NYC,’ viewers get to understand this particular concept even more thoroughly as they get to follow medical professionals within New York City, New York. Kristina McKoy was among those seen in the reality show and captured the attention of the viewers with her work ethic and compassion. So for those interested in learning more about her, here is everything that we know!

Who is Kristina McKoy?

Kristina McKoy is a well-trained paramedic featured prominently in the Netflix series. Given her partnership with Vicky Ulloa, the viewers see her in her element as she exceeds all expectations of professionalism to provide the best possible care to those in need. It is crucial to understand that her skillset as a paramedic allows her to be able to execute several tasks that an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) would not do.

“During the EMT course, the EMT is required to do one to two ride-alongs with the crew as a third partner. This helps them apply what they’ve learned in class to the real world,” Kristina shared. She went on to add that “Paramedics also take skills labs, must complete a hospital internship, and are required to complete a lot more ride-along hours.” While a paramedic’s skillset means that they can do almost everything an EMT can, the latter’s separate, individual role remains as crucial as ever.

As seen in the show, an EMT and paramedic work in tandem when it comes to responding to emergencies. While the former would be the first one to start working on the patient and help them stabilize, the latter would begin making preparations based on what the patient needs and provide them as soon as the EMT is done with the initial steps. Such synchronization is often crucial in saving lines in a field like emergency healthcare. “The EMT crew would perform CPR and ventilations while the paramedic crew would prepare the more advanced treatment like medications, intubation, etc.,” Kristina explained.

Where is Kristina McKoy Now?

As of writing, Kristina works as a paramedic for Northwell’s Center for Emergency Medical Services. Given that most institutions seen in the Netflix documentary are affiliated with Northwell, it is easy to see how she became one of the show’s stars. Unlike many of the other cast members, she did not delve much into her personal life and was primarily seen in a professional capacity. That being said, her chemistry with Vicky certainly endeared her to the viewers, who simply could not get enough of the two together, especially since Kristina would always be there to help her partner during challenging situations.

Kristina’s affiliation with Northwell means that she often frequents places like North Shore University Hospital, Cohen Children’s Medical Center, and Lenox Hill Hospital. Given the intense nature of the job, the paramedic often comes across heartbreaking situations. While on the show, she and Vicky briefly discuss Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and how the mental health of healthcare professionals was impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The two worked hard during the peak of the same and had to witness death far more often than they ever expected. Despite the hardships of the past, Kristina soldiers on and seems determined to help as many people as possible.

