Ladies of London: Where Are They Now?

First released in 2014, Bravo’s ‘Ladies of London’ is a beloved reality show about various women based in London, England. The show ran for three seasons until 2017 and featured some of the most influential women living in the British capital. Over nine years since the series premiered, there are still many fans of the show who are quite eager to know just what their favorites from the show are up to these, a curiosity which is certainly understandable given how much fame the various cast members have accumulated over the years. So, let’s explore it all together, shall we?

Where is Juliet Angus Now?

We are starting off with none other than the gorgeous Juliet Angus, who was part of all three seasons of the Bravo show. An influential name within the London fashion industry, she is a lifestyle blogger, social media influencer, and stylist who has also worked as a fashion publicist in the past. Presently, her fame not only allows her to be a person of note for every London Fashion Week but has also helped her amass an impressive Instagram following of more than 308K. More than anything, Juliet enjoys spending time with her dear husband, Gregor Angus, whom she has been married to for over 16 years. The couple has two children, Georgina and Truman Angus, and their King Charles Cavalier named Lady Peanut Butter was also seen in the show.

Where is Marissa Hermer Now?

The stunning Marissa Hermer is another reality TV star who was a part of the show for all three seasons. Presently, she is thriving professionally and holds many posts. She is the proud Owner of The Draycott, Boujis Group, and Olivetta, all of which she started after her time on television. She is also affiliated with Travel + Leisure as a freelance Contributor and is immensely proud of her 2015 book, ‘An American Girl in London: 120 Nourishing Recipes for Your Family from a Californian Expat.’

Marissa is also quite famous on the internet, having gained over 153K followers. However, she is most joyful when in the company of her loved ones. In particular, she takes joy when spending time with her husband Matt Hermer, whom she got married to in 2010. The happy couple has since been blessed with three children, Max, Jake, and Sadie Hermer. The happy family of five also has an adorable dog named Rocket.

Where is Caroline Stanbury Now?

Caroline Stanbury is one of the only three women who was a main cast member of ‘Ladies of London’ in every season. Though she has made multiple television appearances over the years, her most recent one was when she appeared in ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai‘ as a cast member, a role she retains as of writing. Presently based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Caroline is affiliated with Bust The Label and Samsara Nest, two ventures that are to be launched soon. She is also the host of the podcast called “Uncut & Uncensored with Caroline Stanbury.”

Since 2021, Caroline has been married to Sergio José Carrallo Pendás. The legal marriage actually took place in Mauritius since the UAE did not recognize interfaith marriage at the time, though they did hold a lavish ceremony in Dubai. Having previously been married to Cem Habib, she has three kids – Yasmine, Zac, and Aaron Habib.

How Did Annabelle Neilson Die?

It saddens us to share that Annabelle Neilson passed away In July 2018, with her loved ones telling the public that she had suffered a heart attack on July 12, 2018. “Very sadly, we have been informed that my sister, Annabelle, died as a result of a heart attack at home last Thursday,” Annabelle’s sister Camila Neilson shared. “It has come as a complete shock, as she had many plans having recently returned from Spain. My parents and I are devastated and shocked by this news.” Given Ananbelle’s fame in the world of modeling and entertainment, her death at the age of 49 devastated many.

Where is Caprice Bourret Now?

Based in London, England, Caprice Bourret continues to earn fame and success. Since 2006, she has been the CEO of By Caprice, having helped establish the furniture company. Over the years, she has appeared in various television and film projects, and the reality TV star is still active in the field of acting and modeling. In 2020, she also appeared in the twelfth season of ‘Dancing on Ice,’ but had to withdraw from the competition after the third elimination round. Together with her husband, Ty Comfort, Caprice has two children, Jett and Jax Bourret-Comfort.

Where is Noelle Reno Now?

Up next, we have Elizabeth Noelle Reno, or Noelle Reno, who lives in Nine Elms, England. As of writing, she is the VP of Web3 Growth for SmartMedia Technologies, having gained the position in June 2022. She is also an Advisor for PHYGICODE and a Mentor for Amazon Web Services (AWS), two freelance positions she started in July 2023. A month prior to that, she joined the Steering Committee of London Women Leading Web 3. From April to June of 2022, she was a student at the University of Oxford and studied the Blockchain Strategy Programme. A marketing leader and public speaker, she is well respected in the world of technology. The influencer has a son named Xander Maximillian Perks, whom she loves very much.

Where is Julie Montagu Now?

Let’s now talk about Julie Montagu, the Viscountess of Hinchingbrooke, who is part of the House of Montagu through her marriage to Luke Montagu, Viscount Hinchingbrooke. An accomplished television personality and yoga instructor, Julie is the Founder of Whole Self Yoga and has written four books, ‘Superfoods,’ ‘Eat Real Food,’ Superfoods Superfast,’ and ‘Recharge: A Year of Self-Care to Focus on You.’

Julie also takes an active role in helping her husband manage the Mapperton Estate. She documents her life as a Viscountess through her YouTube channel, “American Viscountess,” which has over 182K subscribers, while her Instagram following is over 177K. Julie is also affiliated with Living History Films and has a house in Tuscany, Italy. The television star is a proud mother of four, two of whom she welcomed into this world alongside Luke Montagu. Her son, Jack, spent a year in Bologna, Italy, for his education and entered the University of Edinburgh in August 2023 to start his final year.

Where is Caroline Fleming Now?

Seen in the last two seasons of the Bravo show, Baroness Caroline Fleming (former name Baroness Caroline Elizabeth Ada Iuel-Brockdorff) hails from Denmark and is part of the country’s nobility. She is also an accomplished business owner and model whose appearance in television shows is always welcomed. Author of three cookbooks, she is also quite popular on the internet with over 282K Instagram followers. The owner of the Valdemar’s Castle is a part of the Juel family and is a mother of three children – Alexander Fleming, Josephine Fleming, and Nicholas.

Where is Sophie Stanbury Now?

This list will not be complete without talking about Sophie Stanbury. Presently, she is the Managing Director of Sophie Stanbury Interiors Limited. She is also quite invested in the world of fitness, fashion, and everything pertaining to hair and beauty. Sophie’s pride in her work can perhaps only be matched by her joy in being a mother to her two sons, Harry and Finn Stanbury. She is also quite fond of her dog Coco. With more than 155K Instagram followers, Sophie is undoubtedly famous in her own right and even has a YouTube channel with nearly 8K subscribers.

