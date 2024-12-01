Landman Episode 4 Recap: The Sting of Second Chances

The fourth episode of Paramount+’s drama series ‘Landman,’ titled ‘The Sting of Second Chances,’ revolves around Tommy Norris making amends with Angela Norris. Even though they know that they made the right decision to separate, they consider giving their relationship a second chance, thanks to, surprisingly, Rebecca Falcone. The lawyer saves Tommy from a group of arrogant attorneys, repaying the landman’s intervention to save her from a rattlesnake in the third episode. Cooper Norris leaves an impression on his colleagues, who realize he is not a man to write off. However, trouble seems to have reached him through an expected phone call! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Rebecca Falcone Shows Her Caliber by Saving Tommy Norris

Rebecca Falcone hasn’t been the greatest of Tommy Norris’ fans. The landman has effectively offended her multiple times within the short span they have known each other. However, their hard feelings don’t exist when the lawyer is on the clock. She fights the attorneys representing TTP vigorously, forcing them to reach a settlement with the landman and M-Tex Oil. Even though he has been highly critical of her, her skills and vigor impress him immensely, making him invite her for a beer. The highly productive Rebecca does not have the time to be his date but joins him for a drink in The Patch Cafe anyway.

Meanwhile, Angela and Ainsley shock Nathan with a workout session. The mother and daughter’s seductive appearance is too much for the old man, who nervously calls Tommy to ask him to handle his family. The duo then leaves for the Midland View Country Club, only to be disappointed when they are not allowed inside due to a private event. It is unsure whether “private event” is a code used to avoid Angela getting drunk. Irrespective of the situation at the club, the mother and daughter reach The Patch Cafe and are surprised to see Tommy spending time with a young woman. The landman is not too excited about their interference, but Rebecca insists on joining them for dinner.

Tommy and Angela Norris Get Back Together as a Couple

Since seeing Tommy with Rebecca, Angela hasn’t been able to sit still. She expresses her jealousy not so subtly, even though no strings exist between her and her ex-husband. During dinner, she explains how the couple lost “everything” when the price of oil crashed, resulting in a considerable loss both financially and emotionally. The landman is not so happy about discussing his separation from his ex-wife and leaves the café when the topic leaves the four of them heavy one way or another. The Norris family then ends up in the company house. Ainsley confronts her father about his potential reunion with her mother.

Tommy clarifies to Ainsley that his separation from Angela was inevitable. While the daughter is disappointed, her mother proposes their reunion to the landman. He reminds her that he is not planning to decrease his commitment to his profession, which caused their divorce. Still, Angela insists on giving their companionship a second chance. She is hopeful about making things work. Since their reunion means reconnecting with her daughter, who decides to stay with her father, Angela is excited about the same. Tommy has his doubts, but he replies yes nonetheless. He calls himself stupid for getting back with his ex-wife, but he is wise enough to make that decision because he knows they love each other.

Tommy and Angela separated because of external reasons. The landman’s dedication to his profession and the tragedy that affected the family in the form of an oil crisis were the reasons why they decided to part ways as a couple. They never stopped loving each other, which explains Angela’s repeated seductive or flirty calls to him. She has proven that she cannot live without him in more than one instance, which shows why she desperately wants to be with him, even when he clarifies that he will be away from his family for his work, irrespective of their togetherness.

Cooper Norris Proves His Worth When He is Needed the Most

Even though Cooper’s first stint at the patch is nothing but a tragedy, he is making progress in the line of work. He remains part of Boss’ crew, which is responsible for working at a dead oil well. As the workers try to revive the well, Cooper’s colleague, Antonio, sustains a severe injury and becomes unconscious. Despite his inhibitions, he climbs the well and helps to bring the wounded roughneck to the ground. Fortunately, Dale Bradley is at the scene to take Antonio to the hospital. However, the engineer wants the well running at the scheduled time despite the unavailability of the injured roughneck.

Cooper replaces Antonio at the top of the well and completes the work on time. The next morning, the well runs again, producing impressive numbers. Tommy informs his boss, Monty Miller, about the numbers and satisfies the businessman. He also learns that Antonio is recovering in a hospital. The landman then asks Boss about his son and learns that the latter stepped up when he was most needed. Cooper has been catching a breath when he receives a call from an unknown number. He picks up the same and asks who the caller is, only to learn that the person is Ariana, the widow of Elvio.

Ariana and Cooper connect when the latter attends the wake of Elvio, Luis, and Armando. He has offered her a shoulder to cry on. Watching him suffer from the heat in his food distracts her from immense misery. She calls him to ask him whether they can meet. One of Elvio’s cousins has asked him not to form any sort of relationship with Ariana, but he chooses to meet her. In Cooper, she can be seeking comfort and distraction as a friend. However, they are both young and vulnerable, exposing them to the possibility of an intense romantic connection.

