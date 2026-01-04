Landman Season 2 Recap 8: Handsome Touched Me

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Paramount+’s ‘Landman’ traces Tommy Norris’s journey from being the most famous landman in the American West to M-Tex‘s newest director. However, more power doesn’t necessarily translate into an easier life, as juggling problems on the professional and domestic front slowly begins to wear him down. His son, Cooper, now has wildcatting ambitions of his own, but unbeknownst to him, there are bigger, shadowy forces at play in the industry. The previous episode ends with Cooper proposing to Ariana at last, around the same time that Tommy and Angela work through their differences. However, things aren’t looking good for Rebecca and Newsom, as their proposed offshore rig plan has a very slim shot at success. Continuing that thread, episode 8 of this western drama series, titled ‘Handsome Touched Me,’ plays out the odds in full. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tommy Gets an Unconventional Therapist For T.L.

‘Landman’ season 2 episode 8 begins with Tommy and his team preparing for what might be the biggest decision in M-Tex History: whether or not to go ahead with the offshore oil rig plan. However, before Tommy can do that, he needs to sort some things out on the domestic front, and that starts with taking better care of T.L. When he walks out to leave, he hears T.L. calling from the pool, where he apparently slipped and fell. Although the past few days at Norris residence have been pleasant, this mishap seemingly breaks the old man’s spirit, and he laments still having to go through all of life’s suffering. Hearing this, Tommy realizes that his father needs actual medical and therapeutic care, regardless of whether he actually wants it.

Tommy’s next stop is at the famous Rick’s Cabaret, an adult entertainment venue, which is completely empty this time of day. There, Tommy sparks a conversation with a pole artist named Cheyenne, who is initially wary of him, but quickly realizes that he is not here for malicious purposes. On the contrary, Tommy offers her a job as a physical therapist for T.L., believing that pole artists likely have the physical experience and know-how to provide the same experience as a health professional. The plus side, which is possibly the only thing that can get T.L. to agree to therapy, is that Cheyenne is beautiful. While she is initially unsure about the deal, Tommy promises to compensate her well, prompting her to accept the job and set up a session later the same day.

Meanwhile, it’s time for Angela and Ainsley to go partying, this time with all the members of the Wester Skies Nursing Home. While most people aboard the bus are senior citizens, that doesn’t stop them from drinking and partying to their hearts’ content. The only exception, perhaps, is Margaret, the nursing home manager, who is busy driving and keeping things in order. As the journey continues, she praises Angela for always going against the grain, and follows that up by diminishing her own life’s experiences. Sensing insecurity, Angela and Ainsley decide to cheer her up with a makeover. By the time the party is at the gambling plaza, Margaret is all decked up and ready to enjoy the day her own way.

Cami Turns the Risky Offshore Deal Into a Reality

Elsewhere, Cami gets to know a stranger while waiting for her meeting with Newsom. While things start out formally, the man soon gets unpromptedly flirtatious, going as far as to touch Cami’s lips without her consent. Aghast and also a bit panicked, she rushes to the washroom to recollect herself, just in time for Newsom to arrive with Rebecca. Tommy arrives at the scene as well, but he lets the geologist do all the talking. Newsom lays out all the facts, reiterating the risk associated with drilling offshore. With only a 10% success rate, the more obvious solution is to let go of the plan and instead take things to court with the insurance company. Rebecca is more than prepared to litigate for years if necessary, but before that, Cami weighs her odds one more time.

While Rebecca and Tommy have a prepared response for each possible outcome in a legal battle, Cami still believes that she mustn’t back down from her word, both to the insurance company and to Gallino. The final piece in this puzzle turns out to be Newsom of all people, as when Cami asks him whether he can actually pull off a hunt for the oil well, he maintains confidence in his abilities. With this, the deal is greenlit, against Tommy’s best judgment. Still, he respects Cami’s decision and instincts as a businessperson, and the duo even shares a moment in the memory of Monty. For Rebecca and Newsom, however, the aftermath is far less pleasant, as they begin fighting almost immediately. When Newsom calls her a lonely person in retaliation, however, a line is crossed, and Rebecca is left heartbroken.

Gallino’s Plans Are no Longer a Secret

Although Tommy is okay with the deal on the surface, a part of him realizes just how bad this situation can become. As such, he wastes no time in heading to Gallino’s office, this time to get a better handle on what the cartel leader’s game plan really is. While Gallino has essentially bet on Cami’s business strategy, Tommy has a hard time believing that the cartel doesn’t mind a potential loss of $400 million. His hunch is right, after all, as Gallino reveals that his plan in case the rig fails is to let Cami file for bankruptcy. With bigger powers in the game, both Cami and Gallino are assured to walk away with millions more than what they invested, but the cost is M-Tex as a whole. With all the cards on the table, Tommy has no option but to commend Gallino on his fine play and put all of his faith in Newsom.

When Tommy gets back home after a particularly gruelling day, he walks into yet another themed supper, and this time it’s baseball. There are many reasons to celebrate; however, he is surprised to find several stacks of cash on the table. This entire sum, well over $300,000, is Angela’s winnings from a single day of gambling, which goes to show how she is on equal footing with her partner. Tommy, who gave her $10,000 as the initial investment, is more than happy with the returns, and the duo has a passionate moment while wondering how to best use the money. T.L., on the other hand, appears to be in bliss, as on her first day as a therapist, Cheyenne has decided on aqua-therapy, which involves her cradling T.L. in the pool. With this, his arc for the episode is brought full circle, as he is finally at ease with his body.

