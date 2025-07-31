Do Leanne and Andrew End Up Together?

Netflix’s ‘Leanne’ begins at what could be considered the lowest point in the life of its protagonist. Leanne’s decades-long marriage with Bill comes to an abrupt end when he reveals that he has fallen in love with another woman and now wants a divorce. Being left by her husband so erratically breaks her heart, and she finds it impossible to move on. She also believes that she might stay single for the rest of her life, but as Carol points out to her, this is just the beginning of a new chapter, and she will find someone worthy of her again. This is when an FBI agent named Andrew comes into the picture. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Leanne Almost Calls it Off With Andrew

When Leanne first meets Andrew, she is immediately enamoured by him. He comes to her to ask questions about her sister Carol’s boyfriend, Dylan, who turns out to be a criminal. However, Leanne is so smitten with him that she finds excuses to meet him. Luckily, he feels the same, and when she finds an excuse to see him at his office, he decides to stop beating around the bush and asks her out on a date. While Leanne is incredibly nervous because this is the first time in decades that she is going out on a date with someone, things turn out pretty well.

The first date leads to another, and then another, and soon, Leanne finds herself at the end of yet another date in the car with him. This is a moment of excitement and nervousness as they both know that they want to kiss each other, but then, she has a hot flash, courtesy of her menopause, and she immediately leaves the situation. The more Leanne thinks about being intimate with Andrew, the more nervous she gets, and in between this, she even kisses Bill, even though it is by mistake. Eventually, Leanne and Andrew go on a date again, and once more, they end up in his car outside her house.

When he leans in to kiss her, she backs out. She confesses that she has been in a relationship for so long that all of this feels so new to her that she doesn’t know if she is even ready for something else. Andrew understands her point of view and instead of getting angry or disappointed with her, he appreciates her company and the time he spent with her, and the duo parts ways. Breaking up with him doesn’t feel so good to Leanne, but she convinces herself that she wasn’t ready to jump into a new relationship and run the risk of getting her heart broken. That is, until Carol convinces her otherwise, and Leanne changes her mind. She goes to Andrew’s house and kisses him, rekindling their relationship.

Leanne and Andrew’s Relationship Evolves Quickly

Once Leanne gets over her doubts and nervousness, it is full steam ahead for her and Andrew. It also helps that he is liked by every single member of her family, and to his credit, he does appear to be a perfect boyfriend. This also means that they start to explore deeper parts of their personalities, which is particularly challenging for Leanne, because it takes some time for Andrew to open up. When his father dies and he appears unaffected by this tragedy, Leanne starts to wonder what happened to him to make him so unemotional about his father’s death. Even though he asks her not to prod into it, she still does it, and by the end of it, Andrew ends up telling her his story.

There also comes a point when Leanne becomes insecure after she discovers that Andrew’s work partner is a highly attractive single woman called Gomez. She worries that, like Bill, Andrew will also leave her for a younger woman. However, he remains steadfast in his love for her and even takes a lie detector test to prove it. He passes it with flying colours, especially after he admits that he loves Leanne. Despite all this, their relationship is still new, which means that there are a lot of new things to be explored about one another. This becomes clearer in the final episode, where Andrew books a surprise weekend getaway for Leanne, which makes her incredibly nervous.

It is when he arrives at her place to pick her up and has a quick chat with Carol that he realises that he should have asked Leanne about it first. This becomes more evident as they travel to the resort and reach their room. However, the great thing is that once they acknowledge the issue, they decide to let the weekend flow as it does and see where things go from there. This appears to be the core philosophy of their relationship. Even though their weekend is cut short by Leanne’s daughter-in-law suddenly going into labor and Bill ending up in a hospital because of a panic attack, things are still going strong between them, and the future of their love life seems bright.

Read More: Is Netflix’s Leanne Based on a True Story?