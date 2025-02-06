Lee Cronin’s ‘The Mummy’ Reboot Starts Filming in Ireland in March

Lee Cronin will head to his homeland for a highly anticipated feature! The filming of New Line Cinema’s ‘The Mummy’ reboot will start in Ireland in March 2025. Cronin also wrote the screenplay and produces the movie, along with James Wan, Jason Blum, and John Keville. The movie is scheduled to be released on April 17, 2026.

Cronin is best known for directing ‘Evil Dead Rise,’ the fifth installment in the ‘Evil Dead’ film series. The movie, which grossed around $147 million, stars Alyssa Sutherland as a woman possessed by a demonic force trying to kill her family, which includes her children and her sister, after the kids unknowingly open the Book of the Dead. The filmmaker made his feature directorial debut with the horror film ‘The Hole in the Ground,’ which centers on a mother who suspects her young son has been replaced with something sinister.

Cronin also directed two episodes of the Quibi horror anthology series ’50 States of Fright’ and the RTÉ comedy series ‘The Masterplan,’ which centers on a kid named James who wants to start a band. He has several short films to his name, including ‘Ghost Train,’ a fantasy short about two estranged brothers looking back at a supernatural incident that took away their friend when they were kids.

There have been many renditions of “The Mummy” since its first appearance in the eponymous 1932 film by Universal Pictures. The studio rebooted the franchise with a trilogy comprising ‘The Mummy,’ ‘The Mummy Returns,’ and ‘The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,’ starring Brendan Fraser as Rick O’Connell. In ‘The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,’ Jet Li was roped in to play the mummified Qin Shi Huang, who returns to life to enslave the world. The last addition was the Tom Cruise-starrer ‘The Mummy,’ a second and darker reboot of the franchise. In it, Sofia Boutella plays Ahmanet, the titular entity.

Ireland has also hosted the filming of ‘The Hole in the Ground.’ Other recent movies shot in the country include Nicolas Cage’s ‘Arcadian’ and Dakota Fanning’s ‘The Watchers.’

