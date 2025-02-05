Fake Profile Renewed For Season 3 at Netflix

Camila Román’s romantic escapades aren’t coming to an end! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Netflix has renewed the Columbian drama series ‘Fake Profile’ for its third season. The upcoming installment will start filming in Colombia on May 15 and conclude on July 15, 2025. Pablo Illanes is anticipated to return as the showrunner.

The second season finale reveals the identity of the killer who has been going about taking the lives of people near Camila, David, Miguel, and Ángela. It needs to be remembered that Ángela, who is arrested for killing her father, is released after 18 months. The bodies of Jesus Franco, Adrian Ferrer, and Cristobal Balboa are discovered, all four having apparently died of heart attack. It is revealed that all three were reached out to by a Tinder user named Red Velvet, which was Camila’s stage name. The body of Ignacio Santos is also recovered from a beach, although the modus operandi is different from the one used in the cases mentioned above. Camila’s friend, Erika, and Tina, an associate of Ángela’s father, are also killed.

As the finale progresses, Detective Indira Martinez pins her doubt on Inti Valderamma, a sex worker who had a sexual relationship with Ángela, and then on Miguel, who has been stalking Camila. Ultimately, Indira starts doubting Ángela, and she is proven right. Her partner-in-crime has been none other than her therapist, Joaquin Duval, who had a criminal past. Instead of helping her get over her dark thoughts of punishing unfaithful men, he encouraged her to embrace the same. Indira ultimately shoots him before he can escape with a drugged Camila on a yacht he previously used to bring Ángela after kidnapping her. Miguel tackles Joaquin, but it is Indira who ultimately kills him. Camila and Miguel embrace, and it is clear that they are back together. The finale ends with Ángela managing to escape with her neighbor Vannessa after they kill the latter’s husband, Santiago, for assaulting her.

The third installment will likely explore Camila and Miguel’s togetherness. Although we can be hopeful that there won’t be any more issues between them, we cannot be completely sure of it, especially considering how the latter mistreated the former in the past. The upcoming episodes may also delve into Ángela and Vannessa’s companionship. The latter is still in the dark about the former’s actions, and we have to wait to find out whether Miguel’s wife will come clean about the same because she doesn’t share Vannessa’s feelings. She continues to crave Miguel and may just return to wreak havoc in Camila’s life, but she must be careful as Detective Indira is on her toes.

Considering how the second season ends, the third installment may feature Carolina Miranda as Camila, Rodolfo Salas as Miguel, Manuela González as Ángela, Alexandra Barreto as Detective Indira, Lidia San José as Vannessa, and Marcela Carvajal as Laura, who has been in love with a man named Matteo, whose real name is Alonso, Inti’s acquaintance.

