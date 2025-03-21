Wes Ball’s ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Starts Filming in New Zealand in November

Wes Ball’s camera will move to the Land of the Long White Cloud this November! The director’s fantasy feature film, titled ‘The Legend of Zelda,’ a live-action adaptation of the popular eponymous game series, will be filmed in New Zealand. Production is set to begin in November 2025, with filming expected to last a few months before wrapping up in April 2026. Derek Connolly has been entrusted with writing the screenplay for the epic.

‘The Legend of Zelda’ follows Link, a young warrior destined to protect the magical kingdom of Hyrule from the forces of darkness. The land is under threat from Ganon, a ruthless warlord who seeks the Triforce—an ancient relic said to grant limitless power. To stop him, Link must embark on a perilous journey, battling monstrous creatures, exploring treacherous dungeons, and solving intricate puzzles to uncover sacred artifacts that can aid him in his quest.

Guided by wisdom, courage, and the spirit of adventure, Link crosses vast landscapes, from dense forests to towering mountains and mysterious temples, each hiding secrets from Hyrule’s past. Along the way, he forms alliances with mystical beings, wise sages, and loyal companions who help him grow into the hero he is destined to become. As he unravels the legend surrounding the Triforce and Princess Zelda, Link must confront his greatest challenges yet, proving that even in the face of darkness, light can prevail.

The movie is expected to delve into the deep connection between Link, Princess Zelda, and Ganon, highlighting the struggle over the Triforce — an ancient relic that grants immense power. It may explore Hyrule’s diverse regions, from the lush Kokiri Forest to the volcanic Death Mountain and the mystical Zora’s Domain, each home to unique civilizations and ancient secrets. The film could also incorporate Link’s mastery of different weapons, magical artifacts, and the legendary Master Sword, which is key to defeating Ganon.

In addition to action-packed battles and dungeon explorations, the adaptation may also explore the emotional weight of Link’s quest, his growing bond with Zelda, and the sacrifices required to protect Hyrule. Given the depth of the game’s lore, the film has the potential to blend epic fantasy adventure with moments of mystery, wonder, and even time-bending narratives, similar to the beloved installments like ‘Ocarina of Time’ and ‘Breath of the Wild.’ The details regarding who will play Link and the rest of the cast have not been revealed yet.

Ball is no stranger to bringing sweeping epics to life. He has been associated with the ‘The Maze Runner’ movie series as a director. Apart from this, he recently directed the latest installment of the ‘Planet of the Apes’ series, titled ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.’ In addition, he has long been associated with the ‘Star Trek’ franchise, handling its graphics department.

New Zealand has long been a favored destination for epic filmmaking, with its breathtaking landscapes bringing legendary worlds to life. From the sweeping vistas of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ to the stunning backdrops of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ the country continues to be a go-to location for visionary and spectacle-oriented storytelling.

