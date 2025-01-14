Did Saroo Brierley and Lucy End Up Together in Real Life?

In Garth Davis’ biographical drama film ‘Lion,’ Saroo Brierley nurtures an intricate romantic relationship with Lucy. They meet for the first time after the former moves to Melbourne from Hobart. Soon, their feelings for each other grow, convincing them to live together. After they move in together, Saroo starts looking for his biological family in India through Google Earth. Lucy becomes a silent witness to his obsessive efforts to track down his loved ones, which affect their relationship. They break up and reunite multiple times, raising concerns regarding their togetherness. Since the movie ends without revealing the fate of their companionship, the matter is guaranteed to leave an impression on the viewers!

Lucy is Based on Lisa Williams

Lucy is a fictionalized version of Lisa Williams, who was in a relationship with Saroo Brierley when he was searching for his biological family in India. They met in 2010 through friends and got together as a couple in the same year. He found her smart, pretty, and someone who can “hold a great conversation.” As ‘Lion’ depicts, the start of their relationship was tumultuous, with multiple breakups and reunions. Irrespective of this turbulent beginning of their companionship, they decided to move in together. Lisa was immensely “patient and supportive” when Saroo was immersed in his mission to find his family.

Even though the particular mission was time-consuming, Lisa acknowledged its “personal and growing importance” and never said anything that would have dissuaded Saroo from looking for his loved ones. Her approach toward his actions even motivated him to track down his mother and siblings. Since he was committed to this search every night, it eventually created a distance between them. “I became distant during that time, and although Lisa would have been within her rights to feel alone in this still-new relationship, we worked through it,” Saroo wrote in his memoir ‘A Long Way Home.’

When Saroo found his hometown on Google Earth, the first person he shared the discovery with was Lisa. She hugged him tightly and became a part of the joyous occasion. As his partner, she also wanted to accompany him to India and meet his loved ones. However, he knew this was something he wanted to do alone. When he conveyed the same to her, she understood instantly. Lisa then joined John and Sue Brierley, Saroo’s adoptive parents, to accompany him to the airport in February 2012 before he flew to India to meet his mother, Kamla Munshi, and siblings.

Saroo Brierley and Lisa Williams Broke Up After His Trip to India

When Saroo Brierley was in India, Lisa Williams was fearful about the living conditions at his destination. Even though he talked to her regularly, it was still a nerve-racking experience for her, which explains why it was relieving for her when he returned to Australia from his home country. What followed was an avalanche of media engagements. Saroo’s life saga was at the center of many features and stories, which gradually separated him from Lisa. According to Sue Brierley, Saroo was becoming a “public property” at the time, which affected his relationship with his girlfriend.

Saroo and Lisa’s relationship was further affected when the former decided to leave Hobart. After his unusual and unbelievable experience in India, he struggled to settle back into the calmness and comfort of the city where he grew up. He sought another “mentally stimulating” experience, which made him propose expanding his family business to Launceston, a city located around 200 kilometers away from Hobart. His move and business commitments strained his togetherness with Lisa beyond any repair.

“Unfortunately, his relationship with Lisa ultimately broke down because of his schedule and the pressure of the media attention, which was very sad to see after all they had been through together and the fact that she had emotionally supported him as he undertook the painstaking, exhausting search on the internet for his village and family,” Sue wrote in her memoir ‘Lioness.’ In other words, Saroo and Lisa are no longer together. As far as his current relationship status is concerned, the author has been extremely private about it.

