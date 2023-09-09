Lisa Helou: Where is Gio Helou’s Mom Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC‘ living up to its title and parent production in every way conceivable, we get a reality realty drama that can only be described as equal parts fierce and entertaining. After all, it centers around some of the most competitive realtors under the banner of Oppenheim Group in Orange County as they navigate not just their professional but also personal endeavors. Amongst them was actually the admitted over-the-top dealer Gio Helou, yet it was honestly his mother who captured our attention the most — so, let’s simply find out more about her, shall we?

Who is Lisa Helou?

It was reportedly back in 1976 when Los Angeles native Lisa kickstarted her journey as an entrepreneur agent shortly upon graduating from California State University by earning her license. She then happily tied the knot with residential builder Carl Helou, per her official business profile, only to ultimately settle down in wonderous Newport Beach and gladly welcome Gio into their lives. However, despite what many might believe, no aspect of this waivered her long-standing, proud reputation as an assertive as well as relentless realtor ready to make her son proud of her hard work.