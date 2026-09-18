Was Lizzie Borden Gay? Did She and Bridget Sullivan, aka Maggie, End Up Together?

With Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story‘ revisiting the infamous axe murders of Abby Gray and Andrew Borden in 1892, we get an insight into the crime and the woman accused of it. The titular individual was Andrew’s second daughter from his first marriage, only to allegedly endure such cruelty and negligence at home that she reportedly decided to take matters into her own hands. It is thus believed she killed her parental figures and got away with it, with many rumors also indicating she did so with the aid of her housemaid as well as lover, Bridget Sullivan, aka Maggie.

The Notion of Lizzie Borden Being Gay Has Always Been Pure Speculation

Since Lizzie Borden was 32 years old at the time of her father and stepmother’s double homicide and still lived at home as a spinster, there have been several theories regarding her sexuality. According to historical records, she hadn’t had any suitors for a long while, never expressed any romantic inclinations, and seemed to have no urgency in finding a life partner or moving out. Her interpersonal relationship with her family wasn’t sunshine and roses, as they reportedly sometimes got into such heated arguments that she would take extended vacations or stay in local housing.

Therefore, the reason for Lizzie’s lack of interest in marriage or any idea concerning the same has often been chalked up to the possibility of her being queer, most likely a closeted lesbian. The fact that she didn’t have any public relationships even after she was acquitted of the homicides, inherited part of the family wealth, and moved to a different part of town also bolstered the rumors. The Massachusetts native’s friendship with actress Nance O’Neil in the years to follow didn’t help matters, especially as it was inadvertently linked to her eventual estrangement from her sister, Emma. However, it’s imperative to note that since she never commented on her sexuality and there are no records of it either, the opinion of her being a lesbian remains just an idea and speculation.

Lizzie Borden and Bridget Sullivan Had No Romantic or Sexual Involvement

The Netflix biological crime drama follows Lizzie as she begins a liaison with the family’s new, provocative, unorthodox live-in maid, Bridget Sullivan, only for it to change her life forever. It depicts the latter introducing the young woman to a different, unrestrained world before offhandedly suggesting she exact revenge on her father and stepmother for their harsh treatment of her. Lizzie takes it seriously, though, leading to them orchestrating Abby and Andrew’s axe murders and following through. They separate once the police get involved, but years after the accused is acquitted, Bridget returns to be with her for good.

Although the 8-part series presents these details as reality, the truth is that it differs from factual accuracy because there are no records to suggest Lizzie and Bridget were ever even close, let alone involved. According to reports, the latter was indeed an Irish immigrant hired to serve as a live-in maid for the Bordens in the late 1880s, meaning she had been there for around 3 years at the time of the double homicide. She was also at the house on the fateful day, but she later testified she had not heard or seen anything nefarious. Her statements during Lizzie’s trial, combined with the lack of evidence from the scene, helped secure an acquittal.

It is well documented that after the matter concluded, with Lizzie regaining her freedom in every sense in 1893, Bridget returned to Ireland for a while before returning to the US and settling down in Butte, Montana. As per archived records, she eventually tied the knot with a fellow Irish immigrant and laborer named John Sullivan in 1905. They had no children, but they seemingly remained happily married until he passed away in 1939; she died in 1948. There have been rumors suggesting Bridget gave a deathbed confession to her sister, claiming she changed her testimony on the stand all those years ago to “protect” Lizzie, but again, there is no proof of the same.

In fact, the only thing we know for certain about Lizzie and Bridget’s connection is that the former, like the rest of her family, referred to the live-in maid as Maggie, or sometimes Margaret. While the exact reason for this is unconfirmed, many speculate that the Bordens simply called her by the name of a former maid so they wouldn’t have to learn a new name, suggesting they were likely not personable toward her at all. Even the assumptions suggesting Lizzie and Bridget were in a lesbian relationship, or the uncovering of their affair is what led them to kill Abby and Andrew, only came almost a century later. From what we can tell, Evan Hunter’s 1984 novel ‘Lizzie’ was among the first to explore this theory, and it has since been sensationalized through the film ‘Lizzie’ (2018) and the show ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ (2026).

Read More: How did Bridget Sullivan, aka Maggie, Die?