Love is Blind Season 9: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

While Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ has always been a source of romantic escapism for reality television fans, season 9 was tumultuous from the get-go due to all the ghostings and last-minute breakups. That’s because in a production where the idea is to try and let emotional connections prevail over physical attractions or lifestyle differences, this installment primarily focused on the latter. It thus comes as no surprise that while there were affections, efforts, trust, and vulnerability within all the relationships in this Denver-based iteration, there was also a great deal of heartbreak.

Ali and Anton Ended Up Parting Ways For Good

Although Aline “Ali” Lima and Anton Yarosh arguably had the strongest bond coming out of the pods, which only strengthened during the Mexico getaway, the real world took a lot out of them. In fact, it was to such an extent that when they ultimately met at the altar, the former stated the man standing in front of her was not who she had fallen head over heels in love with in the pods. The Russian-American had said yes, certain he had found “the one” in Ali, but the rumors regarding his lifestyle, their seeming career differences, and other unknowns were too much for her.

Since parting ways at the altar, it appears as if Ali and Anton have both been dedicating their efforts to obtaining a solid work-life balance, all the while placing a special focus on their families. Originally from Brazil, the former is a proud nurse who is not only hoping to pursue a Master’s degree in her field soon, but also appears to be a rising influencer with a focus on travel and lifestyle. As for Anton, he continues to reside in Denver, Colorado, where he serves in the transportation/logistics industry with the sole aim of providing for his family and making his immigrant mother proud. He even has ambitions of evolving into a barber shop owner and restaurateur one day, but his focus today seems to be his day job as well as his rising public standing, which he sheds light on with humor.

Kalybriah and Edmond Chose Not to Tie the Knot

While both Kalybriah Haskin and Edmond Harvey believed they had finally found their person in one another after a long, trying road, things changed for them immediately after the pods. The 27-year-old’s boundary of not wanting to be intimate before marriage seemed like a big issue for her 28-year-old partner, and their differences in communication style didn’t help either. In fact, in the days leading up to their wedding, it appeared as if all they did was argue, so even though she had deep, genuine love for her beau, Kalybriah chose to say no at the altar. Despite being heartbroken, Edmond took it with grace, allowing them to discuss it, part ways amicably, and still remain in touch as friends.

Coming to their respective current standing, Kalybriah and Edmond both seem to be doing wonders at the moment by leading balanced lives. The former is now 29 years old and is not only a traveling social worker but also a rising fitness influencer with a passion for sharing her workouts and meal preps with the world. Similarly, although Edmond’s educational background is in law, he too is following his passion by serving as a licensed realtor at Your Castle Real Estate in Denver, Colorado. The duo is not involved in any way as of writing, but they share many core values, as they both ensure to make time for their respective loved ones, all the while also focusing on their hobbies outside of their careers.

Megan and Jordan Didn’t Make it Down the Aisle

Megan Walerius (aka Sparkle Megan) and Jordan Keltner were arguably the strongest couple this season, considering the way they navigated not only their romance but also their differences. There seemed to be genuine care, respect, and understanding between them, especially when it came to her being more financially stable, his role as a single dad, plus their dreams of coming together in the end. But alas, the idea of having to make daily compromises for the family and essentially relinquish her carefree lifestyle became too much for Megan in the end. She thus broke up with Jordan before they were set to walk down the aisle, following which he admitted that the only thing he regrets is introducing her to his son.

Since then, Megan and Jordan have returned to their respective daily grinds with the goal of having financial freedom and being able to provide for their loved ones. The former has long built a diverse portfolio centered around wellness and entrepreneurship, which she continues to focus on today. At the age of 35, the former Felix Energy employee, Director of Nutrition at Monarch Athletic Club, and Founder of Virage Wellness, is the brains behind VEYDA. As for Jordan, he continues to work as a service manager in Denver, all the while engaging in advocacy-like activities to ensure he can provide his son, Luca, with a good life. After all, he is not only involved with a non-profit organization called Life for a Child that provides care for kids with Type 1 diabetes – like Luca – but he is also the author of a children’s book series titled ‘Dear Luca.’

Madison and Joe Are No Longer Involved in Any Capacity

From the moment Madison Maidenberg and Joseph “Joe” Ferrucci met face-to-face for the first time, it seemed like the relationship they had built in the pods was beginning to fade away. Their time together in Mexico didn’t help either, as their differences in communication and expectations became glaringly obvious, which only grew upon their return to the real world. The fact that they introduced one another to their respective families did make it appear as if they were finally going in the right direction, yet Joe soon made it clear he was anxious about the wedding. It turned out that he was feeling overwhelmed because he had realized Madison wasn’t “the one” for him, which led him to break up with her right after the dress fittings.

It appears as if Madison and Joe have since preferred to lead their lives well away from each other’s shadow, since they don’t even follow their ex-partners on their social media accounts. Instead, as of writing, it seems like their priority is primarily their respective careers, especially with the former being a proud UX/UI designer, while the latter is a rising influencer. At the age of 28, Maison is a UX/UI designer for Ministry Brands while also serving as a brand ambassador for the Foundation Fighting Blindness, a non-profit dear to her heart. After all, she has a recessive form of retinitis pigmentosa, meaning she could possibly completely lose her eyesight one day, which she first found out at the tender age of 21. Coming to Joe, after having previously worked as a recruiter for different organizations, the 29-year-old stepped away from that path in 2024 to evolve into a co-host of the ‘Table for 1′ modern dating podcast.

Annie and Nick Split Up Mid-Season

Since Annie Lancaster and Nick Amato actually got engaged following a double love triangle as well as a lot of back and forth, fans across the globe were rooting for them to end up together. However, their differences in future expectations and lifestyles made things difficult over time, only for the contrast in the intensity of their emotional connection to be their downfall. Annie was sure of Nick from the get-go, but he struggled with giving her what she needed because he just couldn’t force his feelings, which ultimately drove him to break up with her in the middle of the experiment.

Since then, from what we can tell, Annie has been focusing on her career as a beauty entrepreneur by continuing to own-operate her Stylish Beauty Collective salon near Denver, Colorado. She actually specializes in hair and color, enabling her to even serve as an Educator and Platform Artist for J Beverly Hills to hopefully inspire the next generation of beauty professionals. As for Nick, the luxury watch dealer is still thriving in his career by dealing with high-end clients from across the globe, all the while also still dabbling in his various hobbies. The 29-year-old seemingly loves to engage in various outdoor activities such as skiing, biking, running a marathon, and more while still primarily residing among the mountains of Colorado.

Read More: Anna and Blake: Where Are the Love is Blind Stars Now?