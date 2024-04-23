Lucille and Charles Flenory: What Happened to Big Meech’s Parents?

‘BMF,’ the crime drama show, presents a fictionalized account of the real-life events that unfolded in the 80s, revolving around two brothers, Terry “Southwest T” and Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, who built a drug trafficking empire from scratch. Within the show, Meech and Terry are constantly in and out of legally shady practices, partaking in drug dealings, turf wars, and even the occasional murder. As such, the narrative paints a vivid image of the real-life Big Meech and Southwest T’s experiences with the Black Mafia Family. Simultaneously, the story also delves into the private lives of the brothers, showcasing their relationships within their personal family, including their parents, Lucille and Charles. As such, fans must be interested in learning about the real-life counterparts behind the Flenory parents and their current whereabouts.

Who Are Lucille and Charles Flenory?

Lucille and Charles Flenory are the parents of Demetrius and Terry, better known by their nicknames, “Big Meech” and “Southwest T.” Additionally, they also have another child, Nicole— their youngest daughter. The brothers founded the drug trafficking ring, Black Mafia Family, in 1985 and went on to develop it into one of the most prominent crime families in the country. The BMF entertained ties with the Mexican cartels and distributed cocaine through various channels countrywide. The crime organization had a successful run for around two decades before 2008 finally brought sentencing for the Flenory brothers, passing an imprisonment verdict of 30 years.

While Lucille and Charles remained distanced from their sons’ criminal activities, they never abandoned their relationship with the men and continued to stand by their sides even through their conviction and imprisonment. Reportedly, Lucille, a devout Christian woman, was a homemaker— often cited as having worked jobs to support her family. Despite her best efforts to ensure her kids remained on righteous paths, the family’s financial instability, paired with her son’s big ambitions, eventually led Big Meech and Southwest T into the world of drug dealing. Likewise, Charles, a Cleveland, Ohio native born in 1948, worked hard to provide for his family.

Charles did barter carpentry work and established the Gospel Sounds Record Corporation in 1963. A few years later, he graduated from the Recording Institute of Detroit’s Recording Engineering Program in 1977. Professionally, he employed his skills as a guitarist to play in House of God, Keith Dominion Church, from the young age of five, shifting to steel guitars at fifteen. Minimal information is available about Lucille and Charles’ relationship with their sons. However, since the show ‘BMF’ was developed under Big Meech and Southwest T’s consultation, alongside other family members’ contributions as producers, their on-screen portrayal ends up retaining significant authenticity to the real-life couple.

Charles Flenory Passed Away in 2017

Charles Flenory experienced some notable career highs in the music industry, receiving multiple awards for his numerous contributions, including a Special Motown Achievement award in 2004. Similarly, his Platinum Sound Studio facilities, located in Georgia, Atlanta, also received a Billboard Platinum award on the merit of its design and construction. He was also the writer on Campbell Brothers’ record, “Jump For Joy,” and saw a 2014 induction into the Sacred Steel Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, a few years later, in 2017, the man passed away at the age of 69 under undisclosed circumstances. At the time of his passing, his sons were still in prison. Today, he’s survived by his three kids, Demetrius, Terry, and Nicole— as well as his wife, Lucille, who still shares social media posts about her late husband in his loving memory.

Lucille Flenory is a Family Woman and a Woman of Faith

Today, Lucille Flenory continues to be a constant fixture on her family’s side. Even though her youngest son, Terry, was released from federal prison in 2020 and put under house arrest on account of the pandemic, Lucilles’ oldest, Demetrius, continues to serve his sentence. As such, while the woman maintains a close relationship with Terry, she can only advocate and hope for Demetrius’ release as of now.

Lucille also enjoys spending time with her family, including her daughter Nicole and grandson Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory. Naturally, she’s incredibly supportive of the latter’s professional endeavor, ‘BMF,’ where Demetrius Jr. portrays the on-screen role of his father and Lucille’s oldest son. The woman routinely shares updates about the show on her social channels, especially Instagram. She also shares tidbits of her personal life, continuing to celebrate her religion and her family. Lucille recently celebrated her 76th birthday in February.

