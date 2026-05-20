The Crash: Why Did Mackenzie Shirilla Do it? Was it on Purpose?

It was in the morning hours of July 31, 2022, when a Toyota Camry slammed hard into a brick building in Strongsville, Ohio, leaving the entire local community haunted and shattered. That’s because 20-year-old Dominic “Dom” Russo and 19-year-old Davion “Dav” Flanagan died instantly upon impact, whereas the 17-year-old driver, Mackenzie Shirilla, made it out alive. Netflix’s Gareth Johnson-directed ‘The Crash’ chronicles this exact tale in detail, with a particular focus on whether the incident was just a tragic accident or a heinous intentional crime.

Mackenzie Shirilla Struggled in the Aftermath of the Crash

While Mackenzie Shirilla was just 17 years old, she had just recently graduated from high school alongside Davion Flanagan and had already moved in with his friend/her boyfriend at his apartment. According to records, Mackenzie and Dominic had started dating nearly 4 years prior when she was just a freshman and they continued dating throughout her high school years despite their age difference. Dominic had graduated, established a career for himself, and was leading an independant life, wyet his relationship with Mackenzie continued.

Therefore, Mackenzie, Dominic, and Davion had attended a graduation party on the evening of July 30, 2022, before leaving within an hour to hang out at a friend’s place. According to records, that’s where the trio remained until around 5:30 am, when Dom announced they should head out, and Davion decided to tag along for the ride to be dropped off at his place. However, they never made it home – within minutes, Mackenzie’s 2018 Toyota Camry crashed into a brick building alongside Progress Drive and Alameda Drive. Unfortunately, it took around 40 minutes for officials to arrive at the scene.

By the time officials came around, Dominic had passed away in the passenger seat, and Davion had died in the back seat, but Mackenzie, who had been driving, was still alive. The right side of her car had taken the brunt of the impact, but she was still injured and unconscious, resulting in her being airlifted to a nearby hospital. That’s when it came to light that she had marijuana on her body/her bag, leaving authorities to wonder whether the crash was an accident, a drug-induced accident, or something much more sinister. Mackenzie was deeply injured, but she managed to make a full recovery.

Mackenzie Shirilla’s Actions Were Ultimately Deemed Intentional

As investigations into the crash began, authorities ensured to leave no stone unturned and thus looked into the car, Mackenzie, and her relationship with both drugs and Dom. The auto expert confirmed that the vehicle was in perfect working condition before the crash, but the accelerator pedal was pressed down completely in the moments before. That’s part of why the pad was still all the way down when officials came across the crash site, too, with Mackenzie’s foot stuck nearby. Surveillance cameras and the vehicle’s box also revealed that the car was traveling at over 100 miles per hour when it crashed.

As per records, not only was the car moving at 100 miles per hour in the moments before and during the crash, it was also fully controlled. In fact, surveillance cameras showed the car was making perfect turns and navigating the curves of the road perfectly, that is, until it suddenly crashed. It ultimately came to light that Mackenzie had no drugs apart from marijuana in her system, but officials believed she was not under the influence of the drug at the time of the crash. According to the aforementioned original, it wasn’t new for Mackenzie to get behind the wheel after smoking marijuana, so trace amounts of it in her system shouldn’t have affected her actions on the fateful day. She was subsequently in the hot seat, especially as several of Dom’s loved ones also came forward to indicate that their relationship was toxic.

Not only were there rude, impatient messages between the couple, but Mackenzie had once reportedly even threatened to crash the car while they were driving somewhere in the weeks leading up to the incident. Moreover, officials found that the teenager had almost driven the exact route she had taken the fateful morning a few days prior to the crash, which suggested “intentional conduct.” The fact that she had used a language like Pig Latin with her mother after her arrest and almost immediately asked authorities if her punishment could just be her losing her license for a decade also indicated guilt. Therefore, following a bench trial in 2023, a judge found her guilty on 12 counts, including murder, and labeled her actions as “controlled, methodical, deliberate, intentional, and purposeful.” Mackenzie was subsequently sentenced to 2 concurrent terms of 15 years to life in prison, so she is currently incarcerated at the Ohio Reformatory for Women.

Read More: Natalie and Steve Shirilla: Where are Mackenzie Shirilla’s Parents Now?