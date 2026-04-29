Margo’s Got Money Troubles Episode 5 Recap: Flamingoes

In episode 5 of ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles,’ marital bells are ringing along with the siren calls of Las Vegas. It’s finally time for Shyanne and Kenny’s big day, for which the couple decides to travel to the resort city. Margo, as her mother’s maid of honor and the witness for the ceremony, is also invited. However, that also means her father and Shyanne’s ex, Jinx, is an automatic tag-along as a convenient full-time nanny for young Bodhi. Nonetheless, Shyanne isn’t sweating about any of the added details. Her main focus for the weekend is making memories of a lifetime, and trying to keep her gambling a secret from her goody-two-shoes husband-to-be. However, little does she know, she’s not the only one with a secret to keep. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Road Trip to Vegas Followed by a Magic Show

For Shyanne, part of marrying the owner of a Church means getting more and more involved with the congregation. While it has its cons, like joining the choir, it also has some benefits, namely the bridal shower she gets to enjoy before her actual wedding. Through it all, Margo swallows her amused judgment and sticks by her mother’s side as support. In fact, she’s also planning on road tripping with Shyanne in preparation for the big.

However, there is one small catch: Jinx will have to follow behind in his own car, with baby Bodhi as his driving buddy. Since the new mother is still breastfeeding, she couldn’t have possibly left her baby behind. Unfortunately, for the bride-to-be, this means her ex, the one that got away, will be hovering around Vegas during her wedding. Still, she’s determined not to let anything ruin one of the most important days of her life. For the same reason, much like some other embellishments she has made to her past to fit in better with Kenny, she decides to keep her love for gambling a secret from her fiancé.

Upon arrival, the family is welcomed by Kenny, who is cordial enough towards Jinx. For the most part, he’s happy to spend time with his bride and future step-daughter. As such, he has arranged for a fantastic night for the three of them, which includes a magic show. Yet, when the magician, Steve Thunder, singles Kenny and Shyanne out as the happy couple to join him on stage for volunteering, things go south. The future groom is less-than-pleased about the magician’s racy jokes and his trick, which involves a pair of lacy underwear.

Margo and Kenny Bond Over Tie-Shopping

In the aftermath of the magic show, Kenny remains down in the dumps. To make matters worse, he seems to have forgotten his tie, which means he will have to hunt for it at the last minute. Since he’s afraid of picking the wrong pair, he accosts his fiancée’s help, which is a bummer for her because she had mani-pedi plans on her schedule. When Margo learns about the same, she decides to take one for the team and offers to take her future stepfather shopping. Things end up working out since Kenny already wants to bond with the young woman, considering they will be family soon enough.

Thus, Margo finds herself in an unexpected situation: hanging out with Kenny. Still, the time they spend together ends up surprising her. As they get to talking, she learns that the older man had always been a devoted son all his life. It’s why he joined the Church and lived his life to make his beloved family as happy as possible. Although he doesn’t regret any of it, he has always felt like something was missing from his life. Eventually, when he walked into a Bloomingdale’s store and crossed paths with Shyanne, everything fell right into place. This confession leads Margo to realize just how deeply Kenny cares for and loves her mother.

Shyanne Sneaks Out For a Bachelorette Night Which Has an Unexpected Climax

On the night before the wedding, when Kenny has turned in for the night, Shyanne decides to treat herself to an actual fun night in Vegas, full of activities she enjoys. As a result, she gets Margo and even Jinx and Bodhi from their rooms for a night out on the town. Initially, the group ends up in a bar, where Margo keeps young Bodhi hidden. Meanwhile, her parents reminisce near the pool table about their own past. Yet, regardless of any lingering feelings, Shyanne is sure of what she wants from her future, and it’s Kenny. Inevitably, the bartender ends up discovering the baby, which marks the end of Jinx’s time with the duo. Ultimately, Margo remains her mother plus one during their Bachelorette party extravaganza.

After much drinking, gambling, and partying with other women, the duo enters a moment of stillness. It’s then that Margo shares a bouquet of gifts she has bought for her mother: something borrowed, something blue, something old, and something new. As the night takes an emotional turn, where Shyanne talks about how she feels like she wasn’t a good enough mother due to her job as a Hooters waitress, Margo ends up revealing the truth about her OnlyFans hustle. However, what she had expected to be a moment of connection ends up going severely downhill. Shyanne takes the news of her daughter’s choice of profession extremely badly, and the two ultimately part ways on a sour note.

Shyanne and Kenny Tie the Knot

After the disastrous night, the mother-daughter duo still have to come together for the wedding the next day. Despite the words that were previously exchanged, Margo remains determined to ensure her mother’s special day remains as smooth sailing as possible. In the Vegas chapel, Shyanne and Kenny exchange vows in front of an Elvis impersonator, and the ceremony is as perfect as the couple wanted it to be.

Unbeknownst to them, Jinx, who has been showing Bodhi live animals around the town, drops by momentarily to secretly catch a glimpse of the wedding. Afterward, Margo shares a beautiful toast, and the festivities come to an end. By nighttime, the newlyweds are off, already in the honeymoon phase. On the other hand, Margo and Jinx have indulged in their blues inside their room. Ultimately, the two decide to call it quits early and drive back home now that the ceremony is over. Thus, Margo leaves without making any amends with her mother, leaving things complicated between them.

Read More: Margo’s Got Money Troubles Episode 4 Recap: Buddies