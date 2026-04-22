Margo’s Got Money Troubles Episode 4 Recap: Buddies

‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ episode 4 offers a meeting of friends, both new and old. After setting up her OnlyFans account, Margo’s nudes and witty reviews gains her some early traction. Yet, if she wants to hit it big, and she does, she will have to rope in a few experts for some much-needed advice. However, there’s still much to learn about navigating the online world of explicit content creation, which leads to some early blunders. On the other hand, Jinx finds himself stepping back into a window in time and momentarily reuniting with his old pro wrestling days. With it comes an old, friendly face as well as the resurgence of familiar problems. Furthermore, by accident or design, the father-daughter duo also became familiar with small pockets of each other’s worlds, which initially seems like a recipe for disaster, but might just end up bringing them closer than ever. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Margo’s Risque Reviews Take Off

Initially, Margo is inspired to start her own OnlyFans account once she discovers that many in the platform’s userbase may be willing to pay her simply in exchange for passing judgment on their penises. As a result, she ends up setting up an account, under the name HungryGhost, offering the occasional seductive nude, but primarily a Pokémon-based review of her customers’ genitals. Before she knows it, she has almost 200 followers and more in tips than she ever expected. Still, she knows that she can do more, especially if she wants to turn this into a sustainable career for herself. She immediately looks to a bigger creator, WangMangler, for inspiration and soon discovers that she and her friend/collaborator, SucculentRose, live in the same city.

Initially, Margo tries to reach out to WangMangler with a $50 tip and a friendly message asking for some advice. Yet, much to her surprise, the other creator doesn’t seem much interested in becoming a guiding light anytime soon. Soon, this devolves into a challenge, wherein the veteran creator invites the newbie to her house for a confrontation. The latter, without hesitation, ends up going, leaving young Bodhi home with her father. Once she meets WangMangler and SucculentRose in person, the heat between them dies down as the latter takes some pity on her, sympathizing with her plights as a total rookie to the game. Furthermore, as it turns out, the duo has been thinking about adding a third to their content, for which Margo might just be the best bet. When the latter expresses her own interest in the same, things quickly begin to look up.

Jinx Inadvertently Learns About Margo’s Professional Endeavors

After her meeting with WangMangler and SucculentRose, Margo remains inspired to expand her horizons. As a result, she ends up asking Suzie if she can try out some of her cosplay stuff for her content. The roommate is more than enthusiastic at the prospect and even offers to photograph her to ensure she catches the best lighting and angles. Unfortunately, for the duo, while they’re in the middle of a session, Jinx, their other roommate and Margo’s father, walks into the room. Although he wastes no time in making himself sparse, the damage is kind of done. As such, Margo has no choice but to sit down with her dad for an awkward conversation. Initially, Jinx assumes that what he saw was a regrettable glimpse into his daughter’s presumably secret relationship with her friend.

However, before he can make any more assumptions, Margo corrects her father and tells him the truth about her OnlyFans account. On his part, Jinx is way less supportive of the truth than he had been about Margo and Suzie’s assumed romance. Naturally, when he tries to pass judgment on his daughter for her decision to dabble in what is technically online sex work, the latter stands her ground. She refuses to be judged in her predicament when everything she is doing is only to ensure she can provide for her family of two. Moreover, when Jinx tries to ask about Bodhi’s biological father, it only serves to further prod at old wounds.

Lace Challenges Jinx to a Bout at a Wrestling Convention

Despite their unpleasant conversation from the night before, Jinx and Margo agree to make amends long enough to visit the wrestling convention like they had planned to. Although the former pro-wrestler prefers to stay far away from his old life, a biting confrontation with Shyanne had made him realize that his daughter didn’t have the slightest idea about the truth of his past. Thus, the convention seems like the perfect opportunity for some sharing and bonding. At the event, the duo easily runs into Lace, Jinx’s friend from his time as a wrestler.

Even though she continues to dabble in this world, Lace has also found a second, separate career for herself as a lawyer and even owns a practice. However, Lace’s partnership with Leather has long since soured due to circumstances she doesn’t want to talk about. After some catch-up, the wrestler talks Jinx, who didn’t need much convincing to begin with, into going into the ring with her for a round. The two engage in an orchestrated match, warning the other of coming attacks but shielding them for the audience’s entertainment. Even so, one of Lace’s throwdowns ends up having an entirely unexpected result: a minor injury for the retired wrestler.

Jinx Corners Mark in a Hostile Confrontation

Although the injury seems serious at first, Jinx ends up being completely fine. He chooses to keep his history with addiction a secret from the doctors, well-versed in the prejudice that comes with it. However, he assures Margo that he’ll avoid the prescribed medicines to ensure he remains sober. While in the first-aid tent, he also manages to apologize to his daughter for his less-than-perfect reaction to learning about her job. Perhaps after taking a walk down memory lane, he has realized that not long ago, he was also using his body for money, albeit in a different way. Either way, it opens up space for some honest conversation between the pair.

Margo ends up telling Jinx about Bodhi’s biological father, Mark. She also divulges details of the deal she eventually made with his mother, of signing an NDA and forfeiting access to the professor in return for monetary compensation for her son. Later, once the pair is back home, the father decides to use this information to his advantage. He marches down to Fullerton College, where he knocks on the office door of the lit professor who knocked up his teenage daughter. In the confrontation that follows, which involves a very firm handshake, Jinx ends up breaking Mark’s hand, a reaction with promises to have adverse effects in the future.

Read More: Is Margo’s Got Money Troubles Based on a True Story?