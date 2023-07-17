Margot Sisson From Below Deck Down Under: Everything We Know

Much like the original ‘Below Deck‘ series, ‘Below Deck Down Under‘ is an interesting spin-off that follows the crew of a luxury yacht during a charter season in Australia. While the show does an amazing job of showcasing how the crew juggles their personal and professional commitments while dealing with guests simultaneously, the added romance and drama do make things more thrilling. Likewise, season 2 of ‘Below Deck Down Under’ introduces us to Margot Sisson, a native of Washington State, who takes up the role of a stewardess on the Northern Sun Yacht. Well, with people not eager to learn more, here’s everything we know about Margot Sisson.

Margot Sisson’s Background

Margot Sisson celebrates her birthday on August 28 every year, although she is yet to reveal her actual age publicly. Nevertheless, she grew up in a loving household in Seattle, Washington State, which made her realize the importance of a family from a young age. Hence, to this day, Margot keeps her familial bond alive and remains grateful to her parents for the success she enjoys. On top of it, she even takes time out of her busy schedule to spend with her loved ones.

We are sorry to report that Margot hasn’t revealed much about her educational background to the public. However, her social media posts speak volumes about her amicable nature, and it is heartwarming to witness the reality star have a wonderful time with friends. On top of it, she is also extremely passionate about traveling, and her Instagram profile is full of pictures from the places she visited.

Margot Sisson’s Profession

Unfortunately, Margot prefers to keep her professional journey under wraps and hasn’t spoken about her life prior to joining the yachting industry. However, readers will be surprised to know that she already knew fellow yachtie Natasha DeBourg, the chef from ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht,’ as they worked on a boat together. Moreover, Natasha even praised Margot’s work ethic and hinted at her being a quick learner.

At the time of filming, Margot Sisson had about two years of experience in the yachting industry, and most of that time was spent as a stewardess. Interestingly, the reality even spoke of her weirdest experience on a yacht when a guest asked her to pop a massive zit on his back. However, Margot mentioned that the zit turned out to be a boil, and she advised the guest to visit a doctor. Even though there were several experienced staff members on the Northern Sun Yacht, who treated Margot as a newcomer, most of them praised her dedication and attentiveness.

Besides, Chief Steward Aesha Scott even had high praise for Margot as she talked about her in an interview with WFMZ-TV and said, “Margot had was common sense. She didn’t have the experience, but she took direction really well. She took initiative. She just worked so hard. She really wanted to prove herself and show she was a valuable member of the team.” Hence, with Margot proving to be a massive asset on the yacht, we wish her the best for the future.

Margot Sisson’s Boyfriend

Although Margot hasn’t talked about her boyfriend explicitly, her social media posts make his presence quite apparent. From the looks of it, Margot is in a wonderful relationship with Ben Winding, who seemingly works as a standup comedian. While Margot and Ben appear to be very much in love, he has been featured on her profile since 2016, and it is lovely to witness their friendly dynamic. Thus, with Margot having the time of her life, we hope happiness never eludes her in the near future.

