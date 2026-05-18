Marshals: Will Kayce Sell Yellowstone’s East Camp? Is He Leaving Montana?

Created by Spencer Hudnut, Paramount Plus’s ‘Marshals’ picks up its story a few months after the infamous sale of the Yellowstone ranch, which causes the entire Dutton family to disperse. While characters like Beth and Rip head farther out to create their own twists and turns in life, Kayce realizes that now is the time for some serious soul-searching. Having lived a violent and intense life, he is now desensitized to whatever reality has to offer, especially when it comes to a series of personal losses. However, towards the latter half of the inaugural season, Kayce stumbles upon an altogether different solution to his dilemma, one first proposed by newbie rancher Tom Weaver, and later supported by his daughter, Dolly. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Kayce is Ready to Start a New Chapter in Life

At the end of ‘Marshals’ season 1 episode 11, Kayce contemplates selling the East Camp, that is, the last remnant of the once sprawling Yellowstone estate, to the Weaver family. Though he initially feels disrespected when the offer is first made all the way back in episode 3, the rest of the season seems to have had a profound impact on his psyche, prompting him to reevaluate where his true attachments and desires lie. In the grander scheme of things, Kayce has hardly ever felt at home at any one place, especially since he parted ways with the four musketeers all those years ago. However, the East Camp functions as his sole hermitage after everything seems to have gone wrong in life. Before the start of the show, Kayce seems genuinely content with this life, until tragedy strikes yet again, this time taking the love of his life, Monica, with it.

In retrospect, Monica’s death marks the point where Kayce ceases to feel any strong emotions about the conception of home, or one’s homeland. Though he is still ready to live and die for Broken Rock and its residents, it is about a genuine appreciation for life and likely has less to do with the idea of preserving his home. Garrett’s death comes as the final straw in this equation, especially since it happens because of the stable burning down. With Kayce’s life falling apart both physically and psychologically, it makes sense for him to seek a fresh start, putting the burden that comes with carrying the ‘Yellowston’ legacy behind him. Fittingly, Kayce thinks back to how the ranch drained all of his father’s energy in his final years, and it isn’t exactly a fate that Kayce wants for himself or his son.

Kayce is Unlikely to Bid Montana Goodbye Anytime Soon

Though Kayce is on the cusp of selling the East Camp, it’s unlikely that he will be leaving Montana any time soon. Though he may not be as fond of the ranch anymore, he is undoubtedly in love with the Big Sky Country, in all of its hilly and foresty glory. Given how he knows every inch of the land and how immensely helpful that is for the Marshals on a daily basis, Kayce is most likely to keep living somewhere close to Yellowstone, possibly in a smaller, cozier stay. This hypothetical move allows him to defiantly reinterpret Montana through his own eyes, without it being filtered through the lenses of memory and imagination. There is nothing in a guidebook that says that restarting a life involves a complete separation from the community, which means that Kayce’s friends and family are still here for him.

Another potential reason that supports Kayce staying lies in ‘Dutton Ranch,’ which begins with Beth and Rip moving from Montana to Texas. With that drastic change comes a whirlwind of surprise, both from the characters and their respective new homes. As such, repeating a similar arc with Kayce, even with a different tone and narrative structure through ‘Marshals,’ might not be the best idea from a creator’s perspective. Additionally, such a drastic move may altogether strip the ‘Yellowstone’ spinoffs from their legacy, which makes it an even more unlikely decision. Kayce has always carved his own path in life, regardless of what Beth and company think, and this time should be no different, whatever his decision ultimately is.

Read More: Is Garrett Dead? Is Riley Green Leaving Marshals?