Who is Dolly Weaver? Who Plays Kayce’s New Love Interest in Marshals?

Created by Spencer Hudnut, Paramount Plus’ ‘Marshals’ is set a few short years after ‘Yellowstone,’ where everything seems to have changed in Paradise Valley. Kayce Dutton now leads a quiet life with his son, a small tract of land, and a few hundred cattle. Having sold much of the ranch to Rainwater, he believes he has undone the family curse of inviting chaos, but that is far from reality.

When his friend and former SEAL teammate, Pete Calvin, arrives at his doorstep with the offer of joining the US Marshals, Kayce can hardly refuse. Thus, episode 3 of the neo-Western and police procedural series takes us up a mountain, as the Marshals have to rescue a rich rancher before the storm hits. Following these events, Kayce meets Dolly, the man’s daughter, and the possibility of a romantic dynamic emerges almost immediately. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dolly Weaver Adds a Healthy Dose of Sunshine to the Grim World of Marshals

Dolly Weaver is introduced in episode 3 of ‘Marshals’ alongside her father, Tom Weaver, the newest and richest rancher in town. After his attempts at surveying his newly acquired land end in a crash that takes his pilot’s life, Tom has a drastic change of heart and perspective. This, coupled with Kayce and Pete’s heroic rescue mission, all but ensures that Tom will be a recurring presence in the show, and the same now holds for his daughter, Dolly. From the moment she meets Kayce at the hospital, there is a clear spark, but it isn’t until his friends at the squad point it out that the idea of a relationship becomes very real. At the end of the episode, the duo sits down for a drink, and it appears that they are truly ready to get to know each other more.

While we don’t know much about Dolly just yet, the first thing that stands out is her love for her daughter, which pulls her all the way from the city to the quiet of Montana. While she is here, she will most likely tour her family ranch, which potentially means a lot more trips and dates with Kayce. The fact that his ranch and cattle are now to be managed by Tom also deepens their connection. The real question, however, is whether or not Kayce is even ready for another relationship, as while Dolly can be a stellar friend and ally down the line, he still has a lot of emotional trauma to navigate through. Dolly comes with her own share of secrets, too, and the more time we spend with her, the more we will likely learn about her.

Up and Coming Actor Ellyn Jameson Gives Dolly a Cowgirl Twist

The ‘Yellowstone’ universe is no stranger to charming characters, and with actor Ellyn Jameson at the helm, Dolly Weaver adds another feather to the series’ cap. While Jameson is still a relatively new name within the industry, she has quickly proven herself to be a formidable acting force, with several short films and TV performances backing that up. Following an appearance in ‘World’s Greatest Dad’ as a teen actor, Jameson’s first television character can be seen in ‘Criminal Minds,’ where she plays Detective Sandra Carpenter. She also has an impressive catalogue of short films under her belt, such as ‘Clearly,’ Kindered Spirits,’ and ‘Reclaiming,’ where she steps into the roles of Kate, Cathy, and Jen Ryder, respectively.

On the television front, Jameson is perhaps best known for her work in ‘SEAL Team’ and ‘Barry,’ where she essays Evelyn Hale and Kristen, respectively. She is also known for playing the lead role in ‘Aspirational Sluts’ as Rosemary, and in ‘Expiration Date’ as Claire. Jameson also has experience working on the other side of the screen, as her directorial credits include the short film ‘Clear.’ The actor has described her role in ‘Marshals’ as her cowgirl dreams coming true, which means that fans can expect her to be a key part of the show going forward.

Read More: Where Are Beth and Rip? Why Are Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser Not in Marshals?