Will Kayce Dutton Leave the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch?

The second part of the fifth season of Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone’ revolves around the future of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. John Dutton’s two children, Beth and Kayce Dutton, try their best to safeguard the property or at least a part of it. They have been exploring every possible avenue to find a way to ensure that Market Equities won’t wholly swallow their land. Even though their efforts display their commitment to the ranch of their ancestors, Kayce has raised questions regarding his future on the property. In the thirteenth episode of the installment, he even hints at potentially leaving the place for good! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Kayce Dutton’s Relationship With the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Has Always Been Tumultuous

After the murder of John Dutton, the fate of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch becomes a significant affair for the surviving members of the Dutton family. Even though Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler run the establishment and make important financial decisions, her brother has emerged as the chosen one to inherit the property. That’s why she tells him that he has $30 million to spend after she sells the horses that belong to the ranch. Beth’s words clarify that she is more than happy to acknowledge her sibling as their father‘s successor. However, Kayce’s words to his wife, Monica Long Dutton, and son, Tate Dutton, paint another picture.

While the ranch is part of Beth’s heart, that is not the case with Kayce. He has tried to run away from the property multiple times. When Monica conceived his son, he even chose her over the ranch, much to the displeasure of John, who wanted the former to abort her unborn child. Kayce’s connection with the ranch worsened when he left the place to join the United States Army. Even after returning, he decided to stay with his family on the Native American land rather than on the ranch. Therefore, it is evident that Kayce is not as obsessed with the property as his sister is.

Kayce undoubtedly respects the history and significance of the Dutton Ranch, which is why he tries his best to save it from Market Equities and the new leadership of the State of Montana. Since his second son, John, is buried in the same land, he can never completely cut his ties with the place. As long as the boy rests in the ranch, a piece of Kayce will remain on the property. Does that mean he will succeed John to be the new boss of the Dutton Ranch? Not necessarily.

Kayce Dutton Wants to Stay in the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Only if Tate Wants to Run It

Kayce Dutton’s future in the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch will depend on Tate’s aspirations and decisions. If he wants to inherit and operate the ranch when he grows up, his father will remain in the property to hold onto it for him. When Kayce asks his son about it, the latter reveals that he does not wish to run the place all alone. The young boy is happy with the piece of land his family has within the ranch, which increases the chance of Kayce deciding to move away from the property. However, Tate’s past decision may not be his final say in the matter.

The thirteenth episode of the fifth season ends with Kayce and Beth considering selling the Dutton Ranch to a trusted associate to avoid the sales tax and save the land altogether. If that person turns out to be Chief Thomas Rainwater, the most prominent and influential ally of the Duttons at this point, Kayce and Tate may have significant roles in the plan. In return for saving the Dutton Ranch, Rainwater may want Tate to inherit the property. The high chief of the Broken Rock Reservation has always wanted his people to retrieve the land from the Duttons. Tate inheriting it is a middle ground Rainwater and the Duttons can reach.

Since Tate is half Native American through his mother, Monica, Rainwater’s wish will be fulfilled if the former inherits the ranch. Since the young boy is a Dutton through Kayce, Beth does not have to worry about her family losing the land. If Tate has to inherit the property to save it, he may accept his responsibility and change his mind concerning running the ranch. Kayce will most likely not leave the land if his son becomes his father’s successor. Therefore, Tate will decide whether his father will remain in the Dutton Ranch.

