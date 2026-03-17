Where Are Beth and Rip? Why Are Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser Not in Marshals?

Created by Spencer Hudnut, Paramount Plus’ ‘Marshals’ serves both as a spin-off and sequel to ‘Yellowstone,’ journeying alongside Kayce Dutton. With the bulk of the family ranch now sold to Rainwater, Kayce now leads a quiet life with his son, Tate, while taking care of the remaining few acres of land the Duttons own this side of Paradise Valley. With the setting of this routine, however, comes a sense of purposelessness that nearly pushes Kayce to his limit, until he reunites with his friend and former SEALs teammate, Pete Calvin. The latter now leads an elite squad of US Marshals, and when Kayce gets a chance to join the team and weed out a group of domestic terrorists, he cannot resist saying no. Throughout all of this, however, we hardly hear anything about the rest of the Dutton family, especially Kayce’s sister, Beth, and her husband, Rip, which leads to a lot more questions than answers.

Beth and Rip Have Started Their Own Lives From Scratch, Away From the Yellowstone

Although Beth and Rip have not been explicitly written out of ‘Marshals’ just yet, various clues both inside and outside the narrative strongly suggest that the characters are not going to make an appearance in at least the first season of this show. The actual reason for this is simple: Beth and Rip have bade goodbye to the ranch, as well as the life it promises. Having experienced their fair share of violence and chaos in the ‘Yellowstone’ finale, the couple chooses to move to Dillon, a city some forty miles away from Paradise Valley. With their lives now largely separated from Kayce’s, it makes sense for the show to root itself in his perspective, while letting Beth and Rip stay away from the Dutton family cycle that they have done much to escape from.

While Beth and her husband might not physically appear on screen for quite some time, Rip has already been name-dropped in the show once. Early in episode 2, Kayce and Tate go out camping, and when the latter asks about who is managing the ranch, Kayce reveals that Rip has arranged some guys to help them out. Although this is a very small reference by itself, it confirms that Kayce is in touch with Rip and Beth, and also that the duo is ready to help out with the ranch at the drop of a hat. However, with the entire story shaping itself around Kayce’s return to the US Marshals, a plot line where he joins hands with Beth like old times isn’t likely to show up in the series. More likely, we will get similar nods and name-drops throughout the show, reiterating how interconnected everything is.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser Are Spearheading Their Own Yellowstone Spin-off

While Beth and Rip’s absence from ‘Marshals’ season 1 suggests that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are unlikely to join the show, a large reason for that is their own ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off, ‘Dutton Ranch.’ It is likely that production for both Kayce’s show and this spin-off happened in close proximity, which explains how the actors might have had scheduling conflicts. Apart from that, the two shows are also very different in their goals and creative forces, in that ‘Dutton Ranch’ can be expected to be more in line with its parent show, whereas ‘Marshals’ is shaping up to be an action series with episodic plots. These differences don’t exactly call for crossover storylines, and this explains why Beth and Rip have not made it into the show yet.

Although the plot of ‘Marshals’ doesn’t leave enough grounds for a potential Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser cameo, the fact that Beth and Kayce are loving siblings remains an evergreen fact. With that in mind, the creators can easily manifest a brief appearance by the actors in the show if the storyline allows it. Specifically, the fact that Kayce will be taking on bigger and bigger challenges as the show progresses means that he will have to work harder to keep Tate safe. To that end, Tate can easily stay with Beth and family for a while, around the same time as she deals with her own developments. Reilly told The Times that she had her own plans about continuing Beth’s story forward, specifically in how she doesn’t “want to suddenly sanitise her with therapy or good behavior.” However, whether this thread interacts with the larger world of ‘Marshals’ remains to be seen as of writing.

Read More: Are Yellowstone’s Duttons Scottish or Irish, Explained