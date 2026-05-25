Leonard “Lenny” E. Hancock Jr. Tribute in Marshals Finale: Who is He? How Did He Die?

Created by Spencer Hudnut, Paramount+’s ‘Marshals’ ends with a series of revelations that wholly overturn everything we’ve learned so far about the characters and their interpersonal dynamics. After Thomas Rainwater becomes the intended target of a coordinated hit on the scale that has never been seen before in Broken Rock, Kayce makes it his life’s mission to bring the wrongdoers to justice. By the end of episode 13 of this western procedural series, however, the real identity of the mastermind turns out to be a little too close for comfort.

Elsewhere, Pete and Skinner find themselves on the receiving end of an ambush assault, with their fate also being left in the air as things escalate way beyond Kayce’s imagination. The season ends on a mournful note, with a tribute to Leonard “Lenny” E. Hancock Jr., acknowledging his contribution to the show.

Leonard “Lenny” E. Hancock Jr. Was a Props Master Who Poured Life Into the World of Marshals

The season 1 finale of ‘Marshals’ ends with a tribute to Leonard “Lenny” E. Hancock Jr., who was the props master for the show. Lenny, a veteran of the industry, has also worked as a property master on titles such as ‘CSI: NY,’ ‘The Bridge,’ ‘Get Shorty,’ and ‘SEAL Team,’ to name a few. Additionally, his assistant property master credits also include classic movies such as ‘Jarhead,’ ‘Transformers,’ and ‘Duke.’ When it came to ‘Marshals,’ Lenny provided some of his finest work to make the narrative as immersive as possible.

In addition to ending the season in memoriam to Lenny, CBS also paid tribute to Lenny through their ‘Making of Marshals’ series, where he speaks extensively about the intricacies that went into the series’ props and craft work. He explained his process of giving each Marshal a custom, color-coded vest so as to make them more easily recognizable. Alongside that, he was also in charge of maintaining cohesion when it came to the smallest of details, be it the police badges, guns, or the general Western aesthetic. Lenny effectively made the set in Park City, Utah, his home during a five-month filming period, working in sync with the crew and creating cherished memories along the way. He also expressed a desire to return to the set next spring to film the second season, which makes his demise all the more tragic.

Leonard “Lenny” E. Hancock Jr. Passed Away Due to a Car Accident

Leonard “Lenny” E. Hancock Jr. died on December 23, 2025, at the age of 54, after a UTV accident in Lake Havasu City. The police told Arizona Family that the vehicle rolled several times after losing control, following which Lenny was ejected and tragically passed away on the scene. His death has had a significant effect on his family, friends, and co-workers, with an outpouring of support flowing in from the entire community. Sherill Watts, a dear friend and collaborator of Lenny’s, set up a GoFundMe page for his memorial service, expressing, “Losing Lenny has been heartbreaking. He touched so many people (…) He showed up fully for his work, for his friends, and for the community we share.” Spencer Hudnut, the creator of ‘Marshals,’ emerged as one of the top donors in this effort, highlighting Lenny’s impact on his life and on the show.

Lenny’s teenage son, Aidan Hancock, also created a GoFundMe page in January to collect funds for his racing career in the wake of his father’s death. Aidan also wrote about how Lenny was a huge supporter of Aidan’s racing journey, adding, “While his (Lenny’s) passing has been deeply challenging, it has strengthened my resolve to continue pursuing the dream we built together” and “Every donation helps me honor my father’s legacy.” Lenny’s passing leaves an irreparable hole in the lives of everyone who knew and cherished him, but his legacy lives on through the stories he has helped shape and the people he’s connected with over the years.

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