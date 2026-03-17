Who is Miles Kittle? Who Plays Him in Marshals?

Created by Spencer Hudnut, Paramount Plus’ ‘Marshals’ follows Kayce Dutton beyond the story of ‘Yellowstone,’ as he returns to a life he once left far behind. Having sold much of the ranch to Rainwater, Kayce now seeks a quiet life with nothing but his family, but as the days and nights get a bit too quiet, he finds himself suffocating from the inside out. Enter Pete Calvin, his former teammate in the SEALs, and a close friend, who is now stationed in Montana as a US Marshal. When he introduces his squad to Kayce, the possibility of joining the force and desire to do good wells up once again. From within the team, Miles Kittle is the first to support Kayce’s arrival, and as we learn more about him, an elusive past and present begin to take shape. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Miles Kittle is a US Marshal With a Complex Past

Miles Kittle is introduced in episode 1 of ‘Marshals’ as the most spirited member of Pete Calvin’s US Marshals task force and also the most welcoming to Kayce. He originally trained for the Marine Corps but had to quit at the last minute for reasons that we later learn are complicated. However, this doesn’t stop him from excelling in the field as one of the elites at a young age. From day one of the squad’s operation in Montana, Kittle provides a balance of tactical prowess and pure fun, which is what sets Pete’s squad apart in the first place. By the end of episode 3, however, many of Kittle’s values are tested after a series of morally gray conflicts, which in turn shine a light on why he had to leave the Corps in the first place.

Although the reasons are never made explicit, it is implied that Kittle may have accidentally killed someone days, or perhaps even moments, before he finished his training for the Corps. After being rejected, he briefly worked as a police officer in Montana, near reservation territories, where he quickly found his footing amongst the locals. The fact that he is intimately familiar with the terrain and indigenous cultures is why Pete chooses him in the first place, and Kittle proves these abilities by often offering insights no one else on the team can.

However, this also becomes a double-edged sword when, in the middle of an operation, Kittle freezes on the spot at the sight of a rattlesnake. This is not because of fear, but because it’s a bad omen to kill one, and in turn works as a larger parallel to taking another human life. By the end of the operation, Kayce has to remind him of the responsibilities that come alongside the badge of a US Marshal, which leaves Kittle to decide if he really wants to be a part of the system at all.

Actor Tatanka Means Adds Layers to Kittle’s Journey in Marshals

Tatanka Wanbli Sapa Xila Sabe Means essays the role of Miles Kittle in ‘Marshals,’ filling the screen with his infectious charm and energy. The actor and comedian is perhaps best known for his work as Wolf Ortiz in ‘Tiger Eyes,’ for which he won Best Supporting Actor in the American Indian Film Festival. Tatanka started out as a stunt double for films such as ‘Black Cloud,’ but it was after watching the finished product that he was truly captivated by the idea of being on screen. From there, he quickly carved out his own identity in the industry as a creative talent. Some of his other famous roles include Hoyt Rivers in ‘Banshee,’ Gonzales in ‘The Night Shift,’ and Charges the Enemy in ‘The Son.’ Additionally, Tatanka has experience with video game voice acting and serves as the voice behind Skinners in the popular title ‘Red Dead Redemption 2.’

Tatanka also has a number of stellar films under his belt, such as ‘Shangri-La Suite,’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ and ‘Opus,’ in which he portrays Officer Gingrass, John Wren, and Najee, respectively. A true character actor, Tatanka has flexed his acting prowess across several media, which makes it easy for him to steal the spotlight in ‘Marshals.’ Given the ‘Yellowstone’ franchise’s conscious exploration of indigenous identities, Tatanka is a perfect fit for the show, as he has expressed numerous times how his work seeks to break free of industry stereotypes about Native Americans. This, coupled with his ability to pour nuance into his characters, is what makes Kittle’s arc so potent in the show.

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