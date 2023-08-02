Marvel Studios Reportedly Developing a ‘Daughters of Liberty’ Project

In the pages of Marvel Comics, the Daughters of Liberty are a group of female superheroes fighting to protect peace and freedom. Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a live-action project based on the group, which will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the project is in very early development, and there is no confirmation on whether it will be a feature film or a television show. Moreover, no writers or directors have been announced to be attached to the project. It is likely that ‘Daughters of Liberty’ was put in development shortly before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, halting work on the prospective project.

The Daughters of Liberty first debuted in Captain America Volume 9, Issue #7, released in January 2019. The team was created by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Adam Kubert. In the comics, the group is preceded by the Daughters of Light, who operated on similar ideologies of universal freedom in the 18th century. The Daughters of Liberty have been operational since the 19th century, and Peggy Carter/Dryad formed the team’s modern incarnation in the aftermath of Captain America’s arrest for the murder of General Thaddeus Ross. The team’s roster also includes Peggy’s niece, Sharon Carter, who is instrumental in gathering the team members.

Both Peggy and Sharon Carter exist in the MCU, with Hayley Atwell and Emily VanCamp essaying the roles. Agatha Harkness, who was first introduced in ‘WandaVision,’ with Kathryn Hahn in the role, is also an important member of the Daughters of Liberty. The other members include Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew), White Tiger (Ava Ayala), Mockingbird (Bobbi Morse), Toni Ho, Echo (Maya Lopez), Misty Knight, Invisible Woman (Sue Storm), Aja-Adanna (Shuri).

Shuri, Mockingbird, Echo, and Misty Knight already exist in the MCU, while White Tiger and Invisible Woman are expected to appear in future projects. Other female heroes, such as Riri Williams/Ironheart, Melina Vostokoff/Black Widow, or Laura Barton’s Mockingbird, could also be added to the roster. Given the team’s origin story, the upcoming ‘Captain America: Brave New World,’ which will feature Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Captain America and Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, the film could set up the potential ‘Daughters of Liberty’ project. If the project comes to fruition, it will be Marvel Studios’ first all-female team-up outing.

Rumors of a female superhero team-up project set in the MCU have long gestated. After the release of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ it was rumored that the studio would bring the A-Force, an all-female Avengers team, to the big screen. However, an A-Force project was never reported to be in active development. Rumors and theories of the Daughters of Liberty appearing in the MCU first began after the release of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,’ which features the reveal of Sharon Carter working as the Power Broker. However, with more team members being slowly introduced in the MCU, the time seems just right for a ‘Daughters of Liberty’ project to materialize.

