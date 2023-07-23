Muse to be the Main Villain in Daredevil: Born Again Part 1

Muse, a sociopathic serial killer, is reportedly the main antagonist of the first part of Disney+’s Marvel series ‘Daredevil: Born Again.’ According to ‘Daredevil’ by Stan Lee and Bill Everett, the source material of the series, Muse is a highly disturbed murderer, who believes that he is giving purpose and meaning to his victims by using their blood and body parts to create art. He has the power to pull in every piece of sensory information to him, in addition to his superhuman speed to move without a human eye can see him and superhuman strength to tear bodies apart. Marvel hasn’t yet revealed who will portray the antagonist in the series.

Created by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), sharing continuity with the films and shows of the franchise. Its narrative is expected to be separated from Netflix’s ‘Daredevil.’

Charlie Cox reprises his ‘Daredevil’ character Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the series. Vincent D’Onofrio and Jon Bernthal, who play Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Frank Castle/Punisher in the Netflix series respectively, are also reprising their characters in the series. Sandrine Holt, who plays Gillian Cole in ‘House of Cards,’ Simone Martin in ‘Homeland,’ Cheryl Hamlin in ‘Better Call Saul,’ and Susan Jacobs in ‘Mr. Robot,’ is playing Vanessa Fisk. Ayelet Zurer plays the same character in the Netflix series.

After concluding his portrayal of Daredevil in the Netflix series, Cox plays the character in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,’ and ‘Echo,’ which are also part of the MCU. He also plays Michael Kinsella in ‘Kin,’ Adam Lawrence in ‘Treason,’ Seamus O’Flanagan in ‘Relics and Rarities,’ etc. Vincent D’Onofrio joined the cast of the series after playing Governor George Wilburn in ‘Ratched,’ Vincent “The Chin” Gigante in ‘Godfather of Harlem,’ John Ingram in ‘The Unforgivable,’ Jerry Falwell in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ etc. The actor also reprises Kingpin in ‘Echo’ and ‘Hawkeye.’

Bernthal’s recent credits include Michael Berzatto in ‘The Bear,’ Julian Kaye in ‘American Gigolo,’ Wayne Jenkins in ‘We Own This City,’ Blake in ‘The Unforgivable,’ Rick Macci in ‘King Richard,’ etc. Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson are also part of the show’s cast. However, their roles are currently under wraps. In the upcoming months, we can expect to learn about their characters in addition to the actor who will play Muse.

Series creators Corman and Ord serve as the head writers of the show. Michael Cuesta, whose credits include ‘Six Feet Under,’ ‘Dexter,’ and ‘Homeland,’ was brought in to direct the first episode. Clark Johnson, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd are also directing. The first season of the series comprises eighteen episodes, to be released in two parts of nine episodes each. The production of the series began in March 2023 in New York but eventually got halted due to the WGA strike. The same can be expected to resume once the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes conclude.

