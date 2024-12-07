Mary (2024) Ending, Explained: Does Mary Return to Bethlehem?

The Netflix film ‘Mary’ treads the well-versed genre of the Nativity story but is told through a coming-of-age perspective of Mary of Nazareth. When Joachim and Anne are blessed with a child, they know their daughter is meant for a sacred purpose. As a result, young Mary devotes herself to God from a young age. Eventually, she ends up bearing a child through an immaculate conception, who is prophesied to be the Savior of her people. However, this invites the ire of King Herod, who sets out on a fury-ladden path of destruction. Thus, Mary and her husband, Joseph, must embark on a perilous escape to protect their son, Jesus. As the film focuses on Mary and the challenges she faces as the Blessed Mother, it charts a riveting narrative that leads to familiar yet novel conclusions. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Mary Plot Synopsis

After Joachim and his wife, Anne, struggle to have a kid, they pray for weeks on end for a pregnancy. The former spends 40 days in the desert fasting in repentance for whatever past sin that is ailing his future. Eventually, their prayers are answered as a holy figure clad in blue robes—Gabriel—visits them and tells them of the daughter God has bestowed upon them. He also shares that their ward will fulfill Isiah’s prophecy. In turn, the archangel asks for the child to be dedicated to God’s service. Thus, Mary of Nazareth is born.

Meanwhile, tensions grow in the kingdom of Judah under King Herod’s rule. The king remains unfavored among his subjects due to his allegiance to the Romans. Nonetheless, he deals with any traitors and rebels with a swift knife—even his own wife and brother-in-law. Consequently, people continue questioning his motives, including the construction of a Second Temple of Jerusalem. Eventually, as the years pass and Mary grows, the time comes for her to join God’s servants in the Jerusalem temple. Anne and Joachim prepare her for her destiny by sharing the story of Gabriel’s visit upon her birth.

As such, Mary becomes a Temple Virgin at Jerusalem, where the High Prophetess, Anna, and High Priest Bava Ben Buta are aware of her role in fulfilling the prophecy. The young woman’s days pass serving the Temple, where she carries out her duties while also looking out for the poor whenever possible. One unsuspecting day, Lucifer—the fallen angel—attempts to tempt Mary away from the Holy path. Nonetheless, Gabriel’s heroic interference saves the day. Furthermore, Herod’s slipping grip on his Jewish subjects tightens as he blinds the High Priest in a public spectacle to establish his ire against growing disloyal sentiments.

On the other hand, as Mary grows into a young woman, she catches the eye of a young Joseph by the riverside. Even though the duo’s meeting is short, it ignites something in Joseph, compelling him to seek out her hand in marriage. Once Mary’s parents learn of Gabriel’s presence at the time of his meeting with their daughter, they agree to the betrothal. However, shortly after the pair’s engagement, everything changes after a visit from Gabriel at the Temple. As it turns out, God has blessed the Virgin Mary with a child. Even though it’s a joyous development, it brings many difficulties for Mary, who is expelled from the Temple.

Furthermore, as rumors spread of Mary’s pregnancy out of wedlock, the people of Nazareth quickly tarnish her character, calling for her to be stoned to death. Nevertheless, Joseph stands apart from this though and instead believes Mary’s account. Consequently, the two get married months into her pregnancy. However, new trouble arises as Herod learns of the prophecy concerning Mary and Joseph’s child, which sets him on a path of demolition.

Mary Ending: Does Herod Kill The Babies in Bethlehem? Why?

Herod has been aware of the rumors about a prophesied savior for some time now. Therefore, once he learns that Mary is supposedly carrying the child who will fulfill a prophecy that will doom his rule, the king becomes hellbent on preventing the same from coming to fruition. His subjects are already losing trust and respect for him, resulting in resistance riots. For the same reason, he’s desperate to do everything to hold onto his power. Thus, he sends out his guards to retrieve Mary and her child for him.

Once Mary and the others receive news of this, they hastily prepare to flee. Since the Jerusalem Temple has expelled Mary and Nazareth scorns her, Joseph decides to take her to Bethelem, where some of his family lives. Even though their traveling party ends up getting ambushed by looters—which results in Joachim’s death, the couple eventually arrive in Bethelem. The same night, Mary gives birth to her child in Bethelem under the night sky’s brightest star. However, news travels to Herod about the same; he decides to take adverse measures.

Herod calls for the murder of every male infant in Bethelem and orders his men to retrieve every male newborn from the city. His actions are driven by his deep-held fear of losing his throne and every iota of power that comes with it. Therefore, his call to have the baby boys of Bethlehem slaughtered is a representation of his fear-stricken rage and dedication to having Mary’s child killed. Notably, this becomes the turning point that reveals his deteriorating state to even his loyal subjects, including the devoted Marcellus.

Nonetheless, Herod’s men still carry out his wishes and attack the homes of Bethlehem to slaughter infant children and kidnap the newborns. On the other hand, Mary and Joseph—now accompanied by their newborn baby—flee the scene, setting course for Egypt. Back in Bethlehem, numerous parents lose their children to mindless violence stoked by the fears and insecurities of one man.

Does Herod Die? How?

After the attack of Herod’s men in Bethlehem, his guards bring back dozens of newborn baby boys to the king. Meanwhile, Marcellus and his men continue pursuing Mary, who runs far away from the city via a horse and cart. Eventually, she and Joseph come across a hut in the middle of nowhere. The couple makes a stop there to search for some food, and the house’s residents are kind enough to welcome them without any fuss. It is likely that they are aware of this. Herod’s recent massacre and thus don’t hesitate to help out a pair of young parents.

Nonetheless, Marcellus isn’t too far away. The king’s guards quickly catch up to the pair and knock on the hut’s door to search the premises. Even though the kind residents attempt to cover for Mary, Joseph, and the baby, the guards don’t hesitate to employ violence against them. As such, the couple ends up giving away the trio’s hiding place on the roof. This results in an intense, violent altercation, as Joseph fights off the guards while Mary tries to find a way to escape with her son. In the end, the house’s residents lay down their lives for the other couple to save their son.

Ultimately, Joseph and Mary manage to escape on horseback with their son, still safe and sound. Back in Herod’s palace, the king and his subjects remain aware that despite their best efforts, Mary’s son has slipped through their fingers. In a fit of rage and quickly declining sanity, the king draws his blade on newborn babies. As he deteriorates into madness, his court recognizes his mania for what it truly is. Moreover, Gabriel pays the man a visit, confirming his dire fate. Moments later, Herod succumbs to his madness in the middle of his court. Whether or not he’s dead remains ambiguous. Still, it remains evident that he has lost all the power and royal influence he once held, cementing the end of his story.

Do Jesus, Mary, and Joseph Return to The Second Jerusalem Temple?

Even though Mary and Joseph had initially set out for a journey to Egypt to seek safety, their plans changed shortly after evading Marcellus and his men. The couple have recently fled grave danger in the cities of Jerusalem, where King Herod’s men seem to be bloodthirsty for their son. Nonetheless, Mary realizes that she must bring her child back to the Second Temple of Jerusalem. Despite the potential of danger, the mother likely feels a strong holy pull toward the place. Since she knows she has God’s favor, she believes that he would save her from any harm—just as he had so far.

For the same reason, Mary and Joseph turn around to travel back to Jerusalem to the Temple. Joseph is skeptical and scared of the return but agrees to follow Mary’s plan. Considering the recent fall of Herod, no evident guards seem to wait for the couple and their child’s return. Instead, High Prophetess Anna welcomes the couple into the Temple with a smile. Since Mary’s expulsion, the High Priest and others in the Temple have come around to her inexplicable pregnancy.

Most of the Temple residents now believe the pregnancy and the child’s birth to be a step toward fulfilling the Savior’s prophecy. Ultimately, the High Priest blesses Mary and Joseph’s child, Jesus. Even though a tough path has been laid out ahead for the family, Mary has every faith that their love and devotion toward one another and God will help them overcome any obstacles. Thus, Mary’s story concludes on a hopeful note.

