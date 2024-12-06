Where was Netflix’s Mary Filmed?

Directed by D. J. Caruso, Netflix’s ‘Mary’ tells the epic story of the titular character following the miraculous birth of Jesus and her journey to keep him safe in the wake of tragic circumstances. After Herod the Great begins his Massacre of the Innocents, Mary and her newly wedded husband, Joseph, have to flee to Egypt with their baby son, Jesus, hoping to escape the atrocities of their kingdom. However, the extraordinary journey proves to be Mary’s making as she confronts the portents of her destiny and secures her son’s future. The grand biblical drama sets its narrative against the backdrop of majestic deserts and historical architecture that brings Mary’s adventure to life in a weighty manner reflective of the original tale.

Mary Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Mary’ took place in Morocco, a country steeped in history, tradition, culture, and scenic desert vistas. Principal photography for the movie began on January 24, 2024, and was wrapped up by March 18, 2024. As large portions of the film utilize desert backdrops, it was challenging for the cast and crew to manage their performance under difficult weather conditions. However, the production’s early year period helped soften the weather difficulties to some extent, albeit not entirely. The cast and crew embraced the cultural history and richness of Morocco, using every inch of heritage available to build a more sophisticated, detailed, and authentic environment suited for Mary’s epic narrative. This dedication was also extended to other parts of production, like costumes, sets, and musical scores.

Ouarzazate, Morocco

‘Mary’ was primarily filmed in the Ouarzazate region of Morocco, a province in the south-central part of the country known for its rich geodiversity. It is located on the edge of two natural landmarks – the Sahara Desert and the Atlas Mountains, providing striking views of both. Its unique position allows inhabitants easy access to the mountains to the north and the incredible vastness of the Sahara Desert. Meanwhile, the province itself is flush with historical landmarks like fortresses and villas against a rugged countryside environment. A mixture of the different locales helped bring to life the reality of Mary’s journey in a more grounded setting. Additionally, Morocco’s weather seamlessly fits into the sun-baked vibe present throughout the narrative.

The production crew shot the movie in a variety of locations in and around Ouarzazate, including a scene at the Taourirt Kasbah at W492+RJF, Avenue Mohammed V. It is a historical resident complex earmarked as a UNESCO World Heritage and is an eye-catching example of Amazigh architecture at its finest. Some scenes were also filmed at the Kasbah Ait Ben Haddou, a historical village in the Ouarzazate province with longstanding Moroccan architecture dictating its style and ambiance. It perfectly blends into the movie’s ancient aesthetic, providing a unique feel to the atmosphere. The exposure to Morrocan clay buildings also adds a layer of grandness and color to the narrative, which is intermittently broken up by the barren desert sequences.

Ouarzazate has previously hosted movies like ‘Gladiator,‘ ‘Kingdom of Heaven,’ ‘Lawrence of Arabia,‘ and ‘Exodus: Gods and Kings.’ Thus, it is no stranger to large-scale productions, particularly those involving action, adventure, and epic dramas. In the Caruso directorial, the region offers an otherworldly beauty that helps set the narrative’s scope through the setting alone. However, the crew also utilized the facilities of a studio in Ouarzazate to film both indoor and outdoor scenes. While large chunks of it focus on the emotional and harrowing journey undertaken by the central character, the limits of her abilities and the danger surrounding her are enhanced and visualized through the environment, which is integral in a movie like ‘Mary.’

