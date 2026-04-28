Masahiro Yasuoka: How Did Kazuko Hosoki’s Partner Die?

In dramatizing Kazuko Hosoki’s story, ‘Straight to Hell,’ the Japanese Netflix series tinkers with different aspects of the infamous fortune teller’s life, career, and romance. Although most plot points are rooted in reality, the narrative is in perpetual employment of a certain degree of creative liberty. For the same reason, many of the characters surrounding the protagonist adopt fictionalized or altered names compared to their real-life inspirations. The same is true for Masataka Yasunaga, a reputable man with power and influence in many circles, including the world of fortune-telling. The on-screen union between the characters seems to be inspired by the relationship between the real-life Kazuko Hosoki and power broker, Masahiro Yasuoka. Although the duo’s union was highly influential on Hosoki’s life, their connection didn’t survive long after Yasuoka’s unfortunate passing.

Masahiro Yasuoka Passed Away in the Same Year He and Kazuko Hosoki Got Married

Masahiro Yasuoka and Kazuko Hosoki got married in 1983. Before then, the latter had mostly built her career as an entrepreneur and club owner, with multiple successful ventures. However, after this marriage, her professional life took a sharp turn into spirituality, with fortune-telling becoming her final and most triumphant vocation. It is worth noting that Yasuoka, in his mid-80s at the time, was a significantly influential Japanese spiritual advisor. As the story goes, the latter’s family was opposed to the idea of his marriage to the former club owner.

Nonetheless, Yasuoka is believed to have made a promise to Hosoki, who procured a marriage registration for them. However, at the time, the spiritual advisor had a fair number of complications in his life. Most notably, Yasuoka was dealing with symptoms of dementia. As a result, after he got married to Hosoki, his family members filed a petition to void the validity of the marriage between the two. A month later, on December 13, 1983, the spiritual advisor passed away. Prior to his passing, he was taken to a hospital in Osaka, Japan, in connection with a heart condition. In his life, Yasuoka had a prominent influence on multiple people, including many people of great cultural importance.

Yasuoka was a leading right-wing theoretician during World War II and was a well-known advocate for Japanese nationalism. Most famously, he was known for having provided edits for the 1945 surrender broadcast given by Hirohito, the emperor of Japan, at the end of World War II. Decades later, he also drafted the final version of Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka’s 1974 resignation speech. Thus, the aftermath of his death attracted much attention, especially within the political sphere. A month after his passing, his family’s petition to invalidate his marriage to Hosoki also went through. Thus, the fortune teller/TV personality no longer possesses any formal attachment to Yasuoka’s name and family. Still, their momentary union remains a part of both their histories.

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