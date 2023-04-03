Masterchef Junior Season 1: Where Are They Now?

Based on the British format of ‘Junior MasterChef,’ ‘MasterChef Junior’ is a cooking competition show that features 12 participants who compete for the winning title. In front of some of the most renowned chefs and food reviewers, children between the ages of eight and thirteen participate in the fascinating culinary competition to demonstrate their culinary skills and passion for food. The show, which premiered in 2013, centers on a group of young chefs who compete against each other to win the title of ‘Masterchef Junior’ and take home the grand prize. Naturally, fans of the show are curious to know what the child cooks of Season 1 are up to these days. If you are in the same boat, here is everything we know about the same!

Where Is Alexander Weiss Now?

Season 1’s winner Alexander Weiss has been working as a private chef in California. After his victory, the chef continued to excel at his cooking game. He studied at the Culinary Institute of America and later interned at the James Beard Award-winning restaurant The Barn at Blackberry Farm. The young chef has spread his culinary aura throughout New York City with his company Dinners by Alexander. Much like most celebrated chefs, Alexander provided his expertise when he served as a guest judge on season 8 of MasterChef Junior. The Hyde Park graduate is doing great and is likely to continue his career in the field.

Where Is Dara Yu Now?

Dara Yu was 12 when she was the runners up in season 1 but came back to grab the title in ‘Masterchef’ Season 12. She was the first Asian-American contestant on ‘Masterchef Junior’ and has spread her footprint across the food industry. The chef is currently a Chef Instructor at The Gourmandise School of Sweets & Savories. The Cornell University alum has also worked as the Restaurant Marketing Extern and Content Specialist at The Culinary Institute of America.

In an interview with LA Magazine, Dara revealed her future plans. She said, “As far as what’s next, my career’s in food and I’m continuing to work in food. I’m working on some projects, too, collaborating with some chefs in L.A. to do some pop-ups, as well as working on some fun media and business projects. You know, the real work starts now, and I’m just excited to see where the journey takes me.”

Where Is Jack Hoffman Now?

Jack Hoffman was the cool kid with Hawaiian shirts who won the hearts of the audience with his outgoing nature. He was ten when he appeared on the show and cooked his way through to the semi-finals. In addition to cooking, Jack is a talented pianist, an enthusiastic bowler, and a tennis enthusiast. He enjoys WWE wrestling and is also a little bit of a jokester. Jack aspires to one day host his own food program. The reality Tv star currently leads a private life away from the limelight, but we are sure that Jack has stayed on his food journey and will make headlines in the near future.

Where Is Troy Glass Now?

At the age of 12, Troy Glass advanced to the semi-final round of the competition, where he placed fourth. Later, he performed as a chef on shows like ‘Access Hollywood’ and ‘The Home and Family Show.’ Being the first child to compete, he also appeared as a participant on the cooking game show ‘Food Fighters,’ where he took home a cash prize of $20,000 and a full scholarship to The Culinary Institute of America.

Glass has collaborated with YouTube sensations ‘TheFineBros,’ making appearances as a regular in the popular series ‘Kids React’ and as a guest in ‘MyMusic,’ another online series by the duo. Moreover, Glass has appeared in Marvel’s ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,’ ‘True Blood,’ and ‘Modern Family.’ He also landed a lead role on an episode of Nickelodeon’s ‘Deadtime Stories.’ Interestingly, Troy also trains in wrestling and MMA.

Where Is Gavin Pola Now?

Hailing from San Francisco, California, Gavin Pola turned his career around to make a name in the finance, blockchain, venture capital, and technology industry. The UCLA alum is currently the Founder and General Partner at Gryphon Ventures. He is also working as the Deal Team Intern at Griffin Gaming Partners. Gavin truly has a thick resume when it comes to his professional life, as he is also working at the prestigious UCLA Undergraduate Business Society as the Technology Director.

Where Is Sarah Lane Now?

Sarah Lane was the youngest contestant on the show who captured the hearts of the audience at the young age of 9. Sarah made the lines “Whip it like a man” famous, and the reality Tv star revealed the inside-out happenings that take place behind the cameras. Currently, Sarah is a high school student, and she leads a private life in Pacific Palisades, California.

Where Is Kaylen Alfred Now?

Kaylen Alfred was 11 when she appeared on the show, and the now-21-year-old is a content creator who creates fun content on TikTok. Not much is known about the reality TV personality, as she has kept her personal and professional life under wraps to avoid getting unnecessary media attention.

Where Is Sofia Hublitz Now?

23-year-old Sofia Hublitz hails from Richmond, Virginia. She stood eighth on the show, and since her appearance on the show, the reality Tv star has started focusing on her career in acting. She grew up around the movie industry because her mother worked as a screen art director. In 2007, the family relocated to New York City.

She received her first acting gig as Danielle Hoffman in two episodes of Louis C.K.’s television show ‘Louie’ the following year. In 2016, she played a young Sylvia in an episode of ‘Horace and Pete.’ She is best known for Charlotte Byrde in the Netflix series ‘Ozark.’ She also appeared in ‘What Breaks the Ice’ in 2020 and later in the 2021 film, ‘Ida Red.’

