MasterChef Season 5: Where Are They Now?

Created by Franc Roddam, Fox’s ‘MasterChef‘ is a cooking show that provides amateur cooks and home chefs from across the USA a golden opportunity to showcase their culinary skills. Each season several aspiring chefs enter the competition in order to claim the title of MasterChef by impressing the judges with their dishes and passing the presented challenges with flying colors. As the season goes by, the tasks increase in difficulty as the finale looms closer.

Season 5 of the cooking series brought several new faces into the competition and premiered in 2014. Many of the cooks garnered a large fan following thanks to their awe-inspiring skills. With the recent release of the show’s 12th installment, fans cannot help but wonder what some of their favorites from the fifth iteration are up to. Luckily, we have just the answers.

Where is Courtney Lapresi Now?

Starting off with the winner of ‘MasterChef’ season 5, we are here to talk about Courtney Lapresi. Her culinary journey on the cooking show was nothing short of impressive, but it seems that Courtney has decided to not continue in the field of cooking. As of writing, the Pennsylvania native is working as a Dance Teacher at First Position Dance Arts, where she trains others in Ballet and Ballet Jazz. That is not to say that the reality TV star has not expanded on her skills in the kitchen as she released her book ‘Everyday Fancy: 65 Easy, Elegant Recipes for Meals, Snacks, Sweets, and Drinks’ in 2015. The Aerial Dancer seems quite happy in her life and cherishes her life as a proud dog mom.

Where is Elizabeth Cauvel Now?

‘MasterChef’ season 5 runner-up Elizabeth Cauvel is working hard in the field of advertising. As of writing, she serves as the Vice-President and Group Creative Director of Formerly Known As. She is also employed by MRY in the same positions. However, that does not mean that Elizabeth has given up on her love for food, as she still consults for food brands. Using her impressive social media following, she also likes to create and share food and cooking content over the internet.

Where is Leslie Gilliams Now?

Leslie Gilliams may have missed being in the top two of ‘MasterChef’ season by the hair’s breadth, but his skills helped him gain an impressive fan following. In recent years, Leslie has made impressive strides in his career in the entertainment industry. The cooking show participant took up acting in movies like ‘A Very Nutty Christmas’ and even served as an executive producer for films like ‘Mistletoe in Montana.’ In his off time, Leslie loves to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also loves to travel and recently came back from a beautiful vacation to the middle-east.

Where is Joshua “Cutter” Brewer Now?

Joshua “Cutter” Brewer, who finished in the fourth position in ‘MasterChef’ season 5, seems to hold food close to his heart. In fact, the Texas resident won the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo BBQ World Championships for his beautifully cooked ribs in February 2022. The food enthusiast is never shy about sharing his favorite meals and eateries with his social media followers. As of writing, Joshua has two children, a son, and a daughter, with his lovely wife.

Where is Christian Green Now?

Fans of Christian Green’s performance as the 5th place finisher in ‘MasterChef’ season 5 will be delighted to know that he is presently one of the top contenders in ‘MasterChef’ season 12. The latest installment of the series features several cooks from the show’s previous iterations. The Louisiana native works as a Private Chef and Caterer. He also runs his own business called FoodFashionTaste, which sells different culinary items and hopes to soon share recipes with customers. In 2020, Christian won the title of BestChef Louisiana thanks to his impressive skills in the kitchen. In his free time, Christian likes to travel and is a big fan of sports like basketball and football.

