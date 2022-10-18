Matt Bolton From Love is Blind: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind‘ is a dating reality series with an interesting premise. Using specially built pods, many men and women are invited to go on dates with potential romantic partners. While the pods allow the participants to talk to each other, they are unable to see what the other person looks like. Only when a marriage proposal is extended and accepted does the couple get to see who they are engaged to. Season 3 of the show introduced viewers to several new faces, many of which did find someone to hopefully marry. This included Matt Bolton, whose journey on the show was far from simple and left the fans eager to know more about the reality TV star. If you are in the same boat, here is everything we know about Matt!

Matt Bolton’s Family and Background

Matt Bolton grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, and has a loving family. He is especially close to his mother, Becky, who also cherishes him deeply. Through his mother, Matt has two step-sisters named Kylie and Lauren, with whom he has a familial relationship. The reality TV star also has a brother-in-law named Taylor. Since he was around 14, Matt had been in a relationship with a girl whom he would end up marrying at the age of 18, right after completing high school. However, his marriage with his high school sweetheart ended in a divorce when Matt was 24 due to infidelity on his wife’s part. Learning that his wife was pregnant with the child of another man shattered his heart, but he decided to soldier on and not lose his faith in love.

Matt Bolton’s Professional Life

In August 2015, Matt Bolton started working as a Shop Manager at Universal Machining Industries in Muenster, Texas, and remained there until December 2017. Matt then took up the position of Vice President at LFC Industries and worked with the organization until September 2022. He then switched to Leviate Air Group and took up the role of Charter Sales Executive. As of writing, Matt is still a part of Leviate Air Group and has a detailed history in the aviation and aerospace industry. He is especially skilled in CNC Operation, Aerospace Manufacturing, Strategic Planning, and Communication.

Matt Bolton’s Fiancée

Season 3 of ‘Love Is Blind’ welcomed 28-year-old Matt Bolton as he tried to find a partner for himself. As expected, the journey had many ups and downs, and Matt tried his best to hold on to his faith in love. He did end up getting engaged and was one of the only 10 people in the third installment of the show to hold that distinction. However, his fiancée’s other prospective partners during the initial phase of the show did make Matt question many things.

As of writing, Matt is based in Forth Worth, Texas, and is an immense fan of traveling. He also likes to spend as much time as possible with his friends and family. Matt is an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and likes to play the sport himself. In fact, he is seemingly part of a league team and has multiple awards for the same. The reality TV star seemingly also has an adorable dog and is apparently known how to play golf. We wish Matt and his loved ones the very best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

