Maxton Hall Season 2 Starts Filming in Berlin and London in the Summer

Following its record-breaking debut on Prime Video, Ruby and James’ saga will continue to unfold in front of the cameras soon. The eagerly anticipated second season of ‘Maxton Hall — The World Between Us‘ will start filming in Berlin, Germany, and London, England, in the summer. Daphne Ferraro continues to serve as the head writer of the show, which is based on Mona Kasten’s ‘Save Me’ trilogy. Tarek Roehlinger and Martin Schreier are on board as directors.

In the first season finale, the tension between Ruby and James reaches a boiling point. During the Oxford College interview period, a second-year student’s interest in Ruby sparks James’ jealousy, leading to a confrontation at a bar. Ruby publicly confronts James for his condescending behavior toward the student during a Q&A session. Their argument escalates, with Ruby calling out James for never prioritizing his own desires. In a moment of retaliation, James kisses Ruby, prompting her to question why he ignored her until now.

As the episode progresses, James reveals that the threats from his father forced him to maintain a distance from Ruby. Despite their differences, they reconcile, culminating in a passionate encounter. Ruby excels in her interviews, but James opts not to attend his. However, tragedy strikes upon their return home as James and Lydia learn of their mother’s passing. James’ anger toward his father intensifies, resulting in a physical altercation and his subsequent expulsion from the family home. In a poignant moment, James stands outside Ruby’s house but ultimately chooses to walk away after witnessing her happiness with her family, marking a bittersweet conclusion to the installment.

The second season is expected to adapt the second book in the trilogy, ‘Save You.’ We can expect the intricate romance between Ruby and James to take center stage once more. Their relationship is expected to face its most challenging test yet as James is slated to grapple with the loss of his mother, leading to a moment of indiscretion that sends shockwaves through their connection. While Ruby is likely to be left heartbroken and forced to make a painful decision, the undeniable pull between them will likely set the stage for James to embark on a journey of redemption and self-discovery.

In the sophomore installment, we may see Ruby and James navigating the complexities of love and loss. Unexpected twists and devastating revelations are bound to shake their world to its core, threatening to unravel the fragile bond they have fought so hard to maintain. With Ruby’s future hanging in the balance and James’ loyalty put to the ultimate test, the second season is poised to be an emotionally charged roller coaster ride that will leave the viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end.

The cast of season 2 has yet to be officially revealed. However, it’s expected that most of the ensemble will continue playing their roles, including Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell, Damian Hardung as James Beaufort, Sonja Weißer as Lydia Beaufort, and Andrea Guo as Lin Wang. Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer Beaufort, Ben Felipe as Cyril Vega, and Runa Greiner as Ember Bell are also anticipated to return. Given the death of James and Lydia’s mother, Claudelia, Clelia Sarto may not feature in the second installment unless in flashback scenes.

Hardung has commented on the upcoming season, stating, “In the second book, it’s really dark for James. We’ve talked about his mom dying, and he’s really going through those dark places. As much as that is great stuff to reenact, I feel so much more fear than joy thinking about a second season to actually have to portray that because that would just entail so much pain to go through.”

Both Berlin and London also hosted the shooting of the series’ first season. In addition, London serves as the production hub for the acclaimed Netflix period romantic drama ‘Bridgerton,’ while Berlin is a filming location for ‘All the Light We Cannot See,’ another book-to-series adaptation.

