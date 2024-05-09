Liked Maxton Hall? Explore These 10 Similar Shows

Originating from the pages of Mona Kasten’s novel ‘Save Me,’ ‘Maxton Hall — The World Between Us’ unfolds as a captivating German-language television series developed for screen by Daphne Ferraro and directors Martin Schreier and Tarek Roehlinger. Anchored by the stellar performances of Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung in the lead roles, the Amazon Prime show unfurls a modern love saga set against the backdrop of a prestigious private school.

Quick-witted scholarship student Ruby inadvertently stumbles upon a secret at Maxton Hall, igniting a clash with the arrogant millionaire heir, James. As their unexpected collision sparks an unlikely connection, viewers are drawn into a world brimming with class divides, familial complexities, and budding romance. With its richly textured narrative and relatable characters, ‘Maxton Hall — The World Between Us’ navigates the intricate dynamics of young love and societal expectations with poignant authenticity and heartfelt emotion. For those yearning for more narratives featuring enemies-to-lovers dynamics topped with love stories that transcend class boundaries and everything in between, here’s a curated selection of 10 shows like ‘Maxton Hall.’

10. Bridgerton (2020-)

‘Bridgerton,’ a period drama series on Netflix created by Chris Van Dusen and adapted from Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, transports viewers to the lavish world of Regency-era London. Set in the competitive world of high society, the show follows the esteemed Bridgerton family as they navigate love, scandal, and societal expectations. With a stellar ensemble cast including Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, and Julie Andrews as the enigmatic Lady Whistledown, ‘Bridgerton’ captivates audiences with its opulent costumes, intricate plot twists, and steamy romances. Similarly, ‘Maxton Hall’ draws parallels with its portrayal of class dynamics and forbidden love, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the complexities of the elite life and the enduring power of romance amidst societal constraints.

9. North & South (2004)

Set against the backdrop of the Industrial Revolution, ‘North & South’ is a British television drama adapted from Elizabeth Gaskell’s novel by Sandy Welch. The series chronicles the journey of Margaret Hale (Daniela Denby-Ashe), a spirited woman from the rural south who relocates to the industrial north with her family. As Margaret endures the stark class differences and burgeoning romance with mill owner John Thornton (Richard Armitage), tensions rise amidst the backdrop of social upheaval. Much like ‘Maxton Hall,’ ‘North & South’ revolves around themes of class divide, societal expectations, and the transformative power of love, offering a poignant exploration of human resilience and the pursuit of happiness amidst adversity.

8. Outer Banks (2020-)

‘Outer Banks,’ a Netflix original series created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, whisks viewers away to the sun-soaked shores of North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Following a group of friends known as the Pogues, the show embarks on a thrilling adventure as they search for hidden treasure while navigating the turbulent waters of class divide and simmering rivalries with the affluent Kooks. With a talented ensemble cast led by Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, ‘Outer Banks’ immerses audiences in a world of sun, surf, and secrets. Additionally, both the shows feature a central storyline involving a working-class teen falling for a rich and upper class significant other, highlighting the universal theme of love transcending social barriers amidst the backdrop of adventure and intrigue.

7. Pride and Prejudice (1995)

In the esteemed British television series ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ created by Sue Birtwistle, viewers are transported to the refined world of 19th-century England, as depicted in Jane Austen’s beloved novel. Led by Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle in the iconic roles of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet, the show intricately weaves a tale of societal expectations, romance, and personal growth. Against the backdrop of class divisions and societal norms, ‘Pride and Prejudice’ explores the timeless themes of love overcoming obstacles and the frail nature of human relationships. Similarly, ‘Maxton Hall’ resonates with these themes, looking into the dynamics of class divide and the blosomming of love in spite of environmental constraints, offering viewers a narrative that has been cherished for centuries now, as proven by the longevity of this Jane Austen classic.

6. 90210 (2008-2013)

In the world of The CW’s ‘90210,’ viewers are transported to the sun-drenched streets of Beverly Hills, where a new generation of high school students grapple with love, friendship, and the pursuit of their dreams. Inspired by Darren Star’s creation, this show was created by Rob Thomas, Jeff Judah, and Gabe Sachs, and follows the lives of a diverse group of teenagers as they live and breathe against the pressures of wealth, fame, and social status. Led by an ensemble cast including Shenae Grimes, Tristan Wilds, and AnnaLynne McCord, ‘90210’ entertains audiences with its tincture of drama, romance, and coming-of-age moments. Just like ‘Maxton Hall,’ ‘90210’ revolves around lives of young individuals battling for their place in society, exploring themes of class divide, friendship, and the pursuit of love amidst societal pressures. Both shows offer a portrayal of the challenges and triumphs of youth, be it in walls of the schools or the walls of societal divide.

5. Young Royals (2021-2024)

For fans enraptured by the blend of intrigue, romance, and class dynamics in ‘Maxton Hall,’ ‘Young Royals‘ offers an equally catchy journey into the tumultuous lives of youth trotting the corridors of power and privilege. Set against the backdrop of a prestigious boarding school, ‘Young Royals’ is all about the complications of royal life, teenage rebellion, and forbidden love. Created by Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung and Camilla Holter, the series follows Prince Wilhelm’s tumultuous journey as he battles with his royal duties, societal expectations, and a forbidden romance with a fellow student. With a talented ensemble cast led by Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, ‘Young Royals’ immerses viewers in a world of opulence, secrets, and forbidden desires, making it a close companion to ‘Maxton Hall.’

4. Elite (2018-)

For aficionados of ‘Maxton Hall,’ ‘Elite’ serves up an equally engrossing story set in an exclusive Spanish boarding school. Created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, the series unravels the scandalous lives of wealthy teenagers entangled in love triangles, secrets, and murder. Against a backdrop of opulence and privilege, ‘Elite’ explores the problems stemming from socio-economic divides and forbidden desires. With a talented ensemble cast led by María Pedraza and Itzan Escamilla, ‘Elite’ delivers pulse-pounding drama and suspense, making it a darker companion of a show like ‘Maxton Hall.’ It has everything ‘Maxton Hall’ has to offer and then some more, but on a slightly darker and sinister tangent.

3. Young Americans (2000)

In the enthralling world of ‘Young Americans,’ viewers are taken on a tale of unsaid struggles of growing up in various environments amidst challenges, echoing the inherent themes explored in ‘Maxton Hall.’ Created by Steven Antin, the series follows the lives of students at the prestigious Rawley Academy, where class divisions and personal struggles intertwine with friendships and romance. Set against the backdrop of an elite boarding school, ‘Young Americans’ centres on the complexities of identity and societal expectations, mirroring the narrative depth found in ‘Maxton Hall.’ Led by a talented ensemble cast including Mark Famiglietti, Kate Bosworth, and Ian Somerhalder, ‘Young Americans’ offers a radiant portrayal of adolescence and the transformative power of youthful connections. Adapted from the short-lived series ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ ‘Young Americans’ captures the essence of teenage drama with its well-depicted coming-of-age moments.

2. Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

In the glitzy world of ‘Gossip Girl’ originating from the pages of Cecily von Ziegesar’s novel, the recipe of scandal, secrets, and societal pressures mirrors the broth of ‘Maxton Hall.’ Developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the series revolves around the glamorous lives of privileged teenagers on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, where social hierarchy and forbidden romances reign supreme. Set against the backdrop of elite private schools and lavish soirées, ‘Gossip Girl’ explores the evils of wealth, power, and identity, resonating with the thematic depth found in ‘Maxton Hall.’ With an iconic ensemble cast including Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, and Penn Badgley, ‘Gossip Girl’ offers a voyeuristic peek into the lives of the rich and infamous, making it a great pick for fans craving the intoxicating blend of drama and intrigue reminiscent of ‘Maxton Hall.’

1. The O.C. (2003-2007)

In the sun-soaked world of ‘The O.C.,’ viewers are transported to the affluent enclave of Orange County, California, where the lives of privileged teenagers strike the same chord as seen in ‘Maxton Hall.’ Created by Josh Schwartz, the series follows the rocky road of Ryan Atwood as he explores the ins and outs of Newport Beach’s elite society after being taken in by the affluent Cohen family. Set against the backdrop of beachfront mansions and extravagant parties, ‘The O.C.’ offers a raw portrayal of class divide and personal relationships, aligning with the core values seen in ‘Maxton Hall.’ Starring Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, and Adam Brody, ‘The O.C.’ offers a poignant exploration of adolescence and the pursuit of belonging, making it a great watch for fans seeking the irresistible blend of drama and heartwarming moments akin to ‘Maxton Hall.’

