Young Royals: 8 Similar Shows You Should Not Miss

‘Young Royals‘ is a Swedish drama series created by Lisa Ambjörn, where the plot revolves around Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding), a member of the Swedish royal family, who is sent to a prestigious boarding school to straighten up his life. At the school, he navigates the challenges of academic pressure, social dynamics, and his own personal struggles. Along the way, he falls in love with a fellow student, Simon (Omar Rudberg), leading to a complex exploration of identity, sexuality, and the pressures of royal obligations.

Premiering in 2021, the show’s compelling narrative and strong performances by its cast have garnered praise for its portrayal of modern royal life and LGBTQ+ themes. If you enjoyed the exploration of identity and royal intrigue, dive into these 8 captivating shows like ‘Young Royals’ that share similar themes and will keep you hooked.

8. Degrassi: Next Class (2016-2017)

‘Degrassi: Next Class,’ created by Linda Schuyler and Yan Moore, follows a group of high school students dealing with complex issues like identity, relationships, and societal pressures. Amanda Arcuri, Ricardo Hoyos, and Eric Osborne, among others, infuse the narrative with youthful energy, enhancing the authenticity of the teenage experience portrayed in the show.

Similarly to ‘Young Royals,’ ‘Degrassi: Next Class’ delves into the challenges faced by young individuals, exploring themes of self-discovery and relationships within a school setting. Both shows tackle contemporary issues with authenticity, offering viewers a compelling mix of drama, romance, and social commentary as characters navigate the complexities of adolescence and the expectations placed upon them.

7. One Of Us Is Lying (2021–2022)

‘One of Us is Lying,’ adapted by Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero from the novel by Karen M. McManus, boasts a dynamic ensemble cast, including actors like Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, and Annalisa Cochrane, infusing youthful vigor into the narrative. Much like ‘Young Royals,’ the show delves into the intricate lives of high school students grappling with secrets, mysteries, and interpersonal dynamics. ‘One of Us is Lying’ and ‘Young Royals’ share a common ground in exploring the challenges of adolescence, offering viewers an engaging mix of suspense, romance, and social commentary within the school environment, as characters navigate the complexities of their teenage years.

6. The Royals (2015-2018)

‘The Royals,’ created by Mark Schwahn, features a stellar ensemble cast, including Elizabeth Hurley, William Moseley, and Alexandra Park. Similar to ‘Young Royals,’ the series explores the intricate lives of a fictional modern-day royal family, unraveling scandals, power struggles, and personal dilemmas. ‘The Royals’ and ‘Young Royals’ both provide a captivating glimpse into the challenges of royalty, combining drama and romance against the backdrop of regal expectations. With its opulent setting and compelling characters, ‘The Royals’ offers a parallel experience for viewers who enjoyed the dynamics of monarchy depicted in ‘Young Royals.’

5. Everything Sucks! (2018)

In the realm of coming-of-age shows, ‘Everything Sucks!’ stands out with its nostalgic 90s setting and a talented ensemble cast, including Peyton Kennedy, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, and Patch Darragh. While it takes a different thematic approach compared to ‘Young Royals,’ focusing on the awkwardness of high school life, budding romance, and the journey of self-discovery, both series share a common ground in authentically portraying the challenges faced by young individuals. Created by Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan, ‘Everything Sucks!’ offers a humorous and heartfelt narrative, making it a delightful choice for those who enjoyed the relatable and genuine aspects of adolescence presented in ‘Young Royals.’

4. Gossip Girl (2021-2023)

Crafted by Joshua Safran and adapted from Cecily von Ziegesar’s book series, ‘Gossip Girl‘ enthralls audiences with a contemporary spin on the opulent lives of New York’s privileged youth. Boasting a chic ensemble cast led by Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, and Thomas Doherty, the series offers a modern take on social dynamics, echoing the themes of power and intrigue found in ‘Young Royals.’ While ‘Young Royals’ explores royal obligations and identity, ‘Gossip Girl’ delves into the complexities of Manhattan’s elite. Both series share a magnetic allure, blending romance, betrayal, and secrets, making ‘Gossip Girl’ a must-watch for fans of ‘Young Royals.’

3. Generation (2021)

‘Generation’ shares thematic similarities with ‘Young Royals’ by delving into the complexities of modern adolescence. Both series offer a fresh take on coming-of-age narratives, exploring identity, relationships, and societal pressures. Created by Zelda and Daniel Barnz, ‘Generation‘ revolves around a diverse group of high school students navigating love, friendship, and self-discovery. The ensemble cast, including Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, and Lukita Maxwell, delivers compelling performances. The show’s authentic portrayal of contemporary teenage experiences, coupled with its humor and poignant moments, makes it a resonant choice for viewers who appreciated the themes explored in ‘Young Royals.’

2. Elite (2018-2024)

Mirroring the essence of ‘Young Royals,’ ‘Elite’ weaves a narrative tapestry of intrigue and youthful turmoil. Explored by creators Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, the Spanish drama immerses audiences in a world of societal tension, blending themes of privilege, love, and betrayal. Centered around an ensemble cast including Itzan Escamilla, Danna Paola, and Miguel Bernardeau, ‘Elite’ unfolds within the exclusive walls of Las Encinas, a prestigious high school.

The series crafts a riveting tale of murder, class divide, and forbidden relationships, captivating viewers with its suspenseful storytelling. For enthusiasts of ‘Young Royals,’ ‘Elite’ promises a gripping exploration of the complexities within the realm of teenage privilege.

1. Love, Victor (2020-2022)

Stepping into the realm of heartwarming narratives, ‘Love, Victor‘ strikes a chord similar to ‘Young Royals’ by exploring the intricate journey of self-discovery and love in a high school setting. Developed by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the series, set in the ‘Love, Simon’ universe, follows Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino), a new student navigating challenges related to his sexual orientation. With a diverse and talented cast, including Rachel Hilson and Anthony Turpel, ‘Love, Victor’ offers a poignant and relatable exploration of identity, making it an engaging choice for those drawn to the themes of personal growth and authentic relationships in ‘Young Royals.’

