Maya Erskine to Star in Eva Victor’s ‘Sorry Baby’

‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ star Maya Erskine has landed her next movie role! The actress has joined the cast of Eva Victor’s drama film ‘Sorry Baby.’ The shooting of the project began in Massachusetts last month. The plot revolves around a young English professor in Maine whose life takes a contemplative turn when her best friend visits her. As she reconnects with her companion, the professor recollects being sexually assaulted by her advisor/teacher a few years ago.

Victor, who also penned the movie, is known for her work both in front of and behind the camera. She has directed the comedy TV series ‘Eva vs. Anxiety’ and showcased her acting skills in TV shows such as ‘Billions,’ in which she portrayed Rian. Additionally, she appeared in the music video for “Night Shift” by Lucy Dacus, a member of the supergroup, boygenius. Her acting credits also include Susan Fowler in ‘Super Pumped.’

Erskine took on the role of Jane Smith in Prime Video’s crime comedy ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ alongside Donald Glover. The show revolves around two strangers who find themselves immersed in espionage, wealth, and travel due to a spy agency’s unique offer of a new life through an arranged marriage. The actress also played Sully in the ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi‘ and gained recognition for creating and starring in Hulu’s ‘PEN15,’ which offers a comedic portrayal of middle school challenges. Her film credits include Jade in ‘Wine Country’ and Alice in the romcom ‘Plus One,’ in which she starred opposite Jack Quaid’s Ben, navigating a summer of weddings as each other’s plus one.

Massachusetts, where the movie is being filmed, has recently become a hub for Hollywood productions and served as the backdrop for popular projects such as Alexander Payne’s Academy Award-nominated ‘The Holdovers,’ Jason Statham’s ‘The Beekeeper,’ and Sony Pictures’ ‘Madame Web.’

