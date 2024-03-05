Michelle Yeoh’s ‘The Mother’ Begins Filming in Los Angeles in June

The filming of the action thriller movie ‘The Mother,’ starring Michelle Yeoh, is set to begin in Los Angeles, California, in June. Mélanie Laurent is directing the movie based on a screenplay by P.G. Cuschieri.

The movie revolves around Ann, an immigrant mother and businesswoman striving to carve out a fulfilling life in the United States with her family. However, her aspirations are disrupted when her two teenage sons encounter adversity involving a corrupt Boston police officer and a criminal organization. With the safety of her children at stake, Ann has no choice but to rekindle her past and will stop at nothing until they are safe.

Yeoh recently took on the role of Eileen “Mama” Sun in Netflix’s action series ‘The Brothers Sun,’ which revolves around Charles Sun, a Taipei gangster who is forced to protect his mother and younger brother in L.A. following his father’s shooting by a mysterious assassin. In the crime drama film ‘A Haunting in Venice,’ which is set in post-World War II Venice, she portrays Joyce Reynolds. Beyond these projects, the actress made notable appearances in shows like ‘American Born Chinese‘ and ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin.’ Yeoh also won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Evelyn Wang in the acclaimed ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ last year.

Laurent is known for directing and starring in the Netflix action-comedy ‘Wingwomen,’ which revolves around two seasoned thieves who enlist the help of the spirited Sam for one final job while seeking a way out of their risky criminal lifestyle. The filmmaker also helmed the drama-thriller ‘The Mad Women’s Ball,’ based on Victoria Mas’ novel ‘Le Bal des Folles.’ Laurent is best known for portraying Shosanna in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Inglourious Basterds’ and Alma Dray in the mystery thriller ‘Now You See Me.’

Cuschieri has written several podcast series, such as Audible’s ‘Shadow Ball Rise of the Black Athlete’ and ‘The League’ and the thriller ‘The Undercovers,’ featuring the voice of Ed O’Neill. Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee produce ‘The Mother’ through their banner Thunder Road (the ‘John Wick’ franchise), along with Arthur Sarkissian and John Schramm. 30WEST and Stuart Ford of AGC Studios are executive producing.

Two of Yeoh’s prominent recent projects, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once‘ and ‘The Brothers Sun,’ were also filmed in Los Angeles, the principal location of the movie.

